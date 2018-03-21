Police Department Just Gives Up On The Traffic Report In This Snowy PA Town

​With an enormous Nor'easter shutting down schools and airports across the northeastern United States, it might be a good idea to stay off the roads.

That is especially true if you live in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, where the police department just mailed it in with this morning's traffic report. This is what Bridgeville PD posted on Facebook this morning:

The police department also posted a slightly more helpful traffic report, which included the phrase "I can also tell you that route 50 through South Fayette and Cecil absolutely sucks."



We at Digg can independently confirm (by Instagram sleuthing) that Bridgeville — a small suburb about 25 minutes outside of Pittsburgh — indeed did get a lot of snow:







Of course, snow doesn't have to be dangerous, it can be fun too.

Abort snowball fight!!! A post shared by MelindaLynchInAPinch (@melindalynchsellspgh) on Mar 21, 2018 at 8:22am PDT





It looks like the Bridgeville PD has used the image before, but this seems as good a time as any to pull it back out. Stay off the roads, stay warm, and stay classy, Bridgeville.

Also... have a snowball fight with your kids. As of yesterday it's technically spring. How often do you get to say you had a spring snowball fight?