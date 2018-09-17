Where Does Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Nomination Stand Now?

​A week ago, Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court seemed like a done deal. Now, a woman who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both high school students in the 1980s has come forward and offered to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee — and Kavanaugh's nomination appears potentially jeopardized for the first time. The Senate Judiciary Committee's vote to send Kavanaugh's nomination to the full Senate is currently scheduled for Thursday afternoon, but a growing number of senators are calling to delay the vote. Here's what's going on.

Christine Blasey Ford Says A Highly Intoxicated Kavanaugh Tried To Rape Her At A Party In High School

On Sunday, two days after the New Yorker's Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer reported that Senate Democrats had received a letter from a woman who alleged that Kavanaugh assaulted her in high school, the woman went public in an interview with the Washington Post. Christine Blasey Ford, a professor of clinical psychology at Palo Alto University, remembers being assaulted by Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, at a party in Montgomery County, Maryland in the summer of 1982.

She alleges that Kavanaugh — who played football and basketball at Georgetown Prep — held her down with the weight of his body and fumbled with her clothes, seemingly hindered by his intoxication. Judge stood across the room, she said, and both boys were laughing "maniacally." She said she yelled, hoping that someone downstairs would hear her over the music, and Kavanaugh clapped his hand over her mouth to silence her.

At one point, she said, Judge jumped on top of them, and she tried unsuccessfully to wriggle free. Then Judge jumped on them again, toppling them, and she broke away, she said.

Ford told her husband, a couples' counselor and an individual therapist about the incident starting in 2012, according to the Post, and she also passed a polygraph test about her memory of the incident last month. After Kavanaugh was shortlisted as a replacement for Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court in July, Ford began reaching out to reporters and Democratic congresspeople to tell her story confidentially. She decided to tell her story publicly out of a sense of "civic responsibility" only after the details began to leak out last week.

Ford Is Willing To Testify Before The Senate Judiciary Committee About The Attack

Ford's lawyer, Debra Katz, appeared on various news shows this morning to announce that Ford is willing to testify before Congress about what happened to her.

"She believes that if it were not for the severe intoxication of Brett Kavanaugh, she would have been raped," attorney Debra Katz said on "Today."

Katz added that her client, Christine Blasey Ford, is "willing to do whatever it takes," including testifying before members of Congress about her allegations and that her coming forward is "not a politically motivated action."

Kavanaugh, Who Denies Everything, Is Also Prepared To Answer Questions About The Allegation

Kavanaugh issued a modified version of a statement he gave last week, adding that he is willing to answer questions from lawmakers about the alleged assault.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said a woman's allegation that he sexually assaulted her while both were in high school is "completely false" and that he's willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any forum to "defend my integrity."

"This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone," Kavanaugh said in a statement issued Monday by the White House. "Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday."

Senate Democrats Have Called For The Scheduled Vote On Thursday To Be Postponed

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted that the Judiciary Committee must postpone its vote on Kavanaugh until "these serious & credible allegations are thoroughly investigated."

Re: WaPo report on Judge Kavanaugh, Sen Grassley must postpone vote until, at a very minimum, these serious & credible allegations are thoroughly investigated.



For too long,when women have made serious allegations of abuse, they have been ignored.That cannot happen in this case. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 16, 2018

To railroad a vote now would be an insult to the women of America and the integrity of the Supreme Court. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 16, 2018

All 10 Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee signed a letter asking Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley to delay the vote so that Ford's story can be "thoroughly evaluated."

"We write to ask that you delay the vote on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. There are serious questions about Judge Kavanaugh’s record, truthfulness, and character. The Committee should not move forward until all of these questions have been thoroughly evaluated and answered," the Democrats wrote in a letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa.



Key Senate Republicans Have Said They Want To Hear From Ford Before Voting

The Senate Judiciary Committee, which is controlled by Republicans, released a statement questioning the timing of Ford's allegations and criticizing Senate Democrats for not sharing Ford's letter sooner. However, on Monday, key Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee released statements inviting testimony from Ford. Lindsey Graham wrote that "if Ms. Ford wishes to provide information to the committee, I would gladly listen to what she has to say."

My statement on Judge Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/QGz3uUyzC9 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 16, 2018

Jeff Flake, another Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Politico that he is not comfortable voting to confirm Kavanaugh until the committee hears from Ford.

If they push forward without any attempt with hearing what she's had to say, I'm not comfortable voting yes," Flake said. "We need to hear from her. And I don't think I'm alone in this."



Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, two moderates who aren't on the Senate Judiciary Committee but whose votes are crucial to Kavanaugh's nomination, have both said that the Judiciary Committee should further investigate Ford's claims.

"Well, I think that might be something they might have to consider, at least having that discussion," Murkowski told CNN late Sunday night asked if the Judiciary Committee should delay a vote on Kavanaugh.

"This is not something that came up during the hearings. The hearings are now over, and if there is real substance to this, it demands a response. That may be something the committee needs to look into," Murkowski continued.



Professor Ford and Judge Kavanaugh should both testify under oath before the Judiciary Committee. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) September 17, 2018

Bob Corker, another moderate Republican who's not on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Politico that it "would be best for all involved, including the nominee" to delay the scheduled vote.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley Says Ford 'Deserves To Be Heard' But Won't Commit To Delaying Vote

Chairman Grassley released a new statement Monday afternoon, still attacking Democrats for not sharing Ford's allegation sooner but saying that he "will continue working on a way to hear her out in an appropriate, precedented and respectful manner." Grassley didn't commit to postponing the scheduled committee vote.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman @ChuckGrassley issued the following statement regarding the nomination of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. #SCOTUS https://t.co/QnS36Fd76Z pic.twitter.com/SXm5aBwiBk — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 17, 2018



