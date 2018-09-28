What To Read About The Ford/Kavanaugh Hearing

On Thursday, Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court hopeful Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Today, the Senate suspended a vote on Kavanaugh in order to allow for an FBI investigation.

It was a hearing of two vastly different tones. Ford's testimony was calm, precise and resolute in the face of having to relive the worst day of her life under oath and in front of the entire nation. Kavanaugh's testimony was marked by anger and denial and at times was seemingly unhinged for someone who is to be considered for the highest court in the land.

Thursday's hearing, which ran for more than 10 hours, marks a crucial moment in American politics that stretches beyond a Supreme Court seat — and it feels like the end result of the Kavanaugh hearings is going to set off a political catalyst for either side. Here's what to read to make sense of it.

The Hearing Revealed What Republican Values Really Are

In simple terms, the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding these hearings to determine if Kavanaugh's appointment to the Supreme Court is fit to be put to a vote. Yet, how Republican senators handled yesterday's testimony from both Ford and Kavanaugh is perhaps the most obvious example of modern conservative ideology, writes Rebecca Traister for the Cut:

The lesson of the United States in this moment is that misogyny and racism aren't disqualifiers. They are the qualities the right wing considers key to their larger project — perhaps, in fact, main selling points. (Especially for their president, who today was reported to have loved Kavanaugh's blustering, aggressive attitude toward his questioners).

After all, the reason that Republicans want to jam through Kavanaugh’s nomination is that as a member of the Supreme Court he'll be able to help create the mechanisms that determine which kinds of Americans have rights, protections, autonomy, and power.

[The Cut]

The Atlantic's Adam Serwer draws a comparison to the 1991 confirmation hearings of Clarence Thomas, where Anita Hill testified before the Senate Judicial Committee on accusations of sexual harassment. Kavanaugh, Serwer points out, drew from the same playbook — angry, aggrieved that he was to be denied his spot on the Supreme Court.

A crucial difference, Serwer explains, is that Clarence Thomas is a black man and Brett Kavanaugh is a white man born from privilege. That the GOP fails to acknowledge this is not that they don't care, but that this is who they want in power.

Senate Republicans are poised to confirm a man credibly accused of sexual assault with a mere cursory attempt to investigate the charges. With Thomas, at least, many of the facts emerged only after his confirmation. But today's senators are moving ahead with their eyes open, knowing of Kavanaugh's dishonesty, his devotion to partisan vengeance over the rule of law, and the possibility that he is a sexual predator.

They will do so because they have not paid a political price for the president's bigotry, corruption, and incompetence, and the feebleness of the opposition they face has led them to believe that they never will. The Republican Party has surrendered itself to a Trumpian agenda of the restoration of America's traditional hierarchies of race and gender, and of vengeance against those who would threaten those hierarchies. The accusations against Kavanaugh — and his angry, defiant response — have made him a fitting champion for the Party of Trump.

[The Atlantic]

The Process Has Been An Absolute Farce

What's more, all of this gesturing at procedure, at fairness, at decency has largely been in protection of not the potential victims of Brett Kavanaugh, but at the accused himself. Lost within Thursday's hearing is the fact that this is essentially a job interview for Kavanaugh, not a criminal trial — where serious and credible allegations of sexual assault would, one might imagine, disqualify someone from holding a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land.

Of course, it doesn't end there, writes Slate's Dahlia Lithwick:

As GOP rage gathered steam, we were told that this needed to be treated as a criminal proceeding — innocent until proven guilty — and the Republicans contended that there was no evidence of criminal conduct. But, of course there was evidence: compelling firsthand testimony and numerous supporting accounts. And of course, they refused to subpoena the key witness to the event, opting instead for the "we take his word for it" route of investigation by registered letter. The "hearing," as expected, had been staged as a puppet show of "credibility." And absent witnesses, or evidence, or any mechanism for fact finding, both sides could be called credible and Brett Kavanaugh could still be confirmed. On Friday, Sen. Jeff Flake — perhaps the Senate's greatest profile in cowardice masquerading as courage — said that he would cast the key vote to advance Kavanaugh's nomination out of the committee. Despite the lack of anything resembling a meaningful investigation, which Ford and the other women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual violence have repeatedly requested, and the judge has repeatedly declined to request, it now appears Kavanaugh will be confirmed. His fate rests in the hands of Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Joe Manchin. Given her mind-bending bravery and likely folk-hero status, one hopes that Ford will not now come to believe that her decision was made in vain. But it was impossible on Friday morning not to think of her own description of her reluctance to come forward out of fear that she would "just be jumping in front of a train that was headed to where it was headed anyway."



[Slate]

Despite Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, claiming that attorneys for Deborah Ramirez, the second woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, refused to cooperate with the committee, emails acquired by The New Yorker tell a different story.

The Ramirez camp had attempted to testify in advance of the scheduled vote on Kavanaugh on Friday, but were blocked by Senator Mike Davis for not providing "evidence," despite Ramirez's willingness to testify.

From the start, Ramirez's legal team had called for the FBI to conduct an investigation. Her attorney John Clune told Davis that Ramirez was seeking an F.B.I. investigation and said that, "on appropriate terms, she would also agree to be interviewed in person." But when Clune proposed a phone call several times, Davis repeatedly insisted that Clune answer two questions: Did Ramirez possess evidence in addition to what was in the New Yorker article? And was she willing to provide testimony to the committee’s investigators?



[The New Yorker]

If you think this is all partisan bickering, direct yourself to this Vox analysis of the two sets of testimony from Ford and Kavanaugh. This line-by-line examination shows all of the times both Ford and Kavanaugh dodged questions. The difference between the two? Well:

Beyond the style of their testimonies, there was a striking difference in the content of their words. Both Ford and Kavanaugh fielded questions from senators and the prosecutor hired by Republicans, Rachel Mitchell.

But only Ford made an effort to answer every single question.

[Vox]

Organizations That Once Supported Kavanaugh Are Now Pulling Their Support

While Thursday's testimony arguably entrenched both Kavanaugh detractors and supporters alike — you either believe Ford or you believe Kavanaugh deserves the Supreme Court spot regardless — three organizations who once supported the appeals court judge withdrew their endorsements.

First was the American Bar Association, who on the morning before Ford's testimony took place, sent a letter to the Senate Judicial Committee urging them to postpone the vote until a proper investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh are investigated.

Each appointment to our nation’s Highest Court (as with all others) is simply too important torush to a vote. Deciding to proceed without conducting additional investigationwould not only have a lasting impact on the Senate’s reputation, but it will also negatively affectthe great trust necessary for the American people to have in the Supreme Court. It must remainan institution that will reliably follow the law and not politics.



[The American Bar Association]

Rising in concurrence with the ABA, Yale Law School, Kavanaugh's alma mater, also urged the committee to suspend the vote. Dean Heather Gerken issued a statement on Thursday:

"I join the American Bar Association in calling for an additional investigation into allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh. Proceeding with the confirmation process without further investigation is not in the best interest of the Court or our profession."



[Yale]

In addition, the editors of America, a leading US Catholic magazine, withdrew their support for Kavanaugh.

Evaluating the credibility of these competing accounts is a question about which people of good will can and do disagree. The editors of this review have no special insight into who is telling the truth. If Dr. Blasey’s allegation is true, the assault and Judge Kavanaugh’s denial of it mean that he should not be seated on the U.S. Supreme Court. But even if the credibility of the allegation has not been established beyond a reasonable doubt and even if further investigation is warranted to determine its validity or clear Judge Kavanaugh’s name, we recognize that this nomination is no longer in the best interests of the country. While we previously endorsed the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh on the basis of his legal credentials and his reputation as a committed textualist, it is now clear that the nomination should be withdrawn.



[America]

Ultimately This Is About Masculinity

If you sat through Kavanaugh's testimony, you're well aware of the familiar defenses a man in his position can muster. Most curious of which was that his history of playing sports somehow qualifies him to pass judgement as a Supreme Court justice. Jezebel's Diana Moskovitz tackles this familiar trope that playing sports somehow grants men a special moral understanding

Brett Kavanaugh needed to project a certain type of masculinity on Thursday, so he talked about sports. He was captain of his high school varsity basketball team. He played football too, offense and defense. He lifted weights. He ran track. He supported other women playing sports. He's coached his daughter’s youth basketball team. [...]

It's no surprise at all that Kavanaugh ignored all this well-documented history and reached for the comfortable cliché of the moral and masculine athlete. It's an image and ideal that's grown up right along with the idea of America as a world power.



[Jezebel]

Outside of flaunting dubious qualifications — as if that somehow proves it's not possible that someone who played sports is incapable of sexual assault — for the New Yorker, Doreen St. Félix explains that this hearing is less about Kavanaugh, and more about the historic power of white men in American government.

There was, in this performance, not even a hint of the sagacity one expects from a potential Supreme Court Justice. More than presenting a convincing rebuttal to Ford’s extremely credible account, Kavanaugh — and Hatch, and Lindsey Graham — seemed to be exterminating, live, for an American audience, the faint notion that a massively successful white man could have his birthright questioned or his character held to the most basic type of scrutiny. In the course of Kavanaugh's hearing, Mitchell basically disappeared. Republican senators apologized to the judge, incessantly, for what he had suffered. There was talk of his reputation being torpedoed and his life being destroyed. This is the nature of the conspiracy against white male power — the forces threatening it will always somehow be thwarted at the last minute.



[The New Yorker]