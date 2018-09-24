More Potential Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Brett Kavanaugh Emerge — Here's What We Know

Last week, the allegation that Brett Kavanaugh drunkenly assaulted a girl at a party in high school threatened to derail Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination. Now, as Kavanaugh's accuser prepares to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, another woman has come forward to say that Kavanaugh thrust his penis in her face at a party at Yale in the 1980s — and there are rumblings of other sexual assault allegations involving Kavanaugh. Here's what we know about the allegations:

Christine Blasey Ford

Christine Blasey Ford, a professor of psychology at Palo Alto University, was the first woman to accuse Kavanaugh of assault. She sent a confidential letter to Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in early July describing her assault, and she first told her story publicly in the Washington Post on September 16. These weren't the first times she ever told anyone about the attack, however — Ford described the attack in a couple's therapy session with her husband in 2012 and in an individual therapy session the following year. Ford says that sometime in the early 1980s — probably 1982, at the end of her sophomore year of high school and Kavanaugh's junior year — Kavanaugh assaulted her at a house party in Montgomery County, Maryland while his friend Mark Judge looked on:

While his friend watched, she said, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it. When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth.

"I thought he might inadvertently kill me," said Ford, now a 51-year-old research psychologist in northern California. "He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing."

Ford said she was able to escape when Kavanaugh's friend and classmate at Georgetown Preparatory School, Mark Judge, jumped on top of them, sending all three tumbling. She said she ran from the room, briefly locked herself in a bathroom and then fled the house.

[The Washington Post]

Kavanaugh has categorically denied the allegation, saying, "I did not do this back in high school or at any time." Judge also denied witnessing or participating in the attack, telling the Weekly Standard, "It's just absolutely nuts. I never saw Brett act that way." However, Judge's memoir describes a culture of binge drinking and debauchery at the private high school he and Kavanaugh attended. Furthermore, Judge's college girlfriend, Elizabeth Rasor, says that Judge once told her about a high-school incident that sounds like it could be a gang rape:

Rasor recalled that Judge had told her ashamedly of an incident that involved him and other boys taking turns having sex with a drunk woman. Rasor said that Judge seemed to regard it as fully consensual. She said that Judge did not name others involved in the incident, and she has no knowledge that Kavanaugh participated. But Rasor was disturbed by the story and noted that it undercut Judge's protestations about the sexual innocence of Georgetown Prep. (Barbara Van Gelder, an attorney for Judge, said that he "categorically denies" the account related by Rasor. Van Gelder said that Judge had no further comment.)



[The New Yorker]

Deborah Ramirez

On Sunday, the New Yorker published an account of sexual misconduct from a second woman, Deborah Ramirez, who was a classmate of Kavanaugh's at Yale.

Ramirez said that, when both she and Kavanaugh were freshmen at Yale, she was invited by a friend on the women's soccer team to a dorm-room party. She recalled that the party took place in a suite at Lawrance Hall, in the part of Yale known as Old Campus, and that a small group of students decided to play a drinking game together. "We were sitting in a circle," she said. "People would pick who drank." Ramirez was chosen repeatedly, she said, and quickly became inebriated. At one point, she said, a male student pointed a gag plastic penis in her direction. Later, she said, she was on the floor, foggy and slurring her words, as that male student and another stood nearby...

A third male student then exposed himself to her. "I remember a penis being in front of my face," she said. "I knew that's not what I wanted, even in that state of mind." She recalled remarking, "That's not a real penis," and the other students laughing at her confusion and taunting her, one encouraging her to "kiss it." She said that she pushed the person away, touching it in the process... She remembers Kavanaugh standing to her right and laughing, pulling up his pants. "Brett was laughing," she said. "I can still see his face, and his hips coming forward, like when you pull up your pants." She recalled another male student shouting about the incident. "Somebody yelled down the hall, 'Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie's face,'" she said. "It was his full name. I don't think it was just 'Brett.' And I remember hearing and being mortified that this was out there."

[The New Yorker]

Ramirez says there are gaps in her memory, and she initially hesitated to share her story with the New Yorker. However, other former Yale students remember hearing about the event at the time: One student told the New Yorker that he is "100% sure" that another student told him that Kavanaugh exposed himself to Ramirez either the night of the party or within a couple of days. "Another classmate, Richard Oh, an emergency-room doctor in California, recalled overhearing, soon after the party, a female student tearfully recounting to another student an incident at a party involving a gag with a fake penis, followed by a male student exposing himself," report the New Yorker's Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer. And Kavanaugh's roommate at the time, James Roche, said that he remembers Kavanaugh being "frequently, incoherently drunk" and that he cannot "cannot imagine [Ramirez] making this up."

In a statement to the New Yorker, Kavanaugh said, "This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen... This is a smear, plain and simple." Two of the male classmates whom Ramirez accuses of egging Kavanaugh on at the party said they didn't remember such an incident occurring. Six other classmates who describe themselves as "the people closest to Brett Kavanaugh during his first year at Yale" also released a statement denying the incident, writing, "We can say with confidence that if the incident Debbie alleges ever occurred, we would have seen or heard about it — and we did not."

Michael Avenatti's Client

On Sunday night, Michael Avenatti, best known as Stormy Daniels' lawyer, tweeted that he has a client "with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge" who is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

My e-mail of moments ago with Mike Davis, Chief Counsel for Nominations for U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. We demand that this process be thorough, open and fair, which is what the American public deserves. It must not be rushed and evidence/witnesses must not be hidden. pic.twitter.com/11XLZJBTtY — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

In his email to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Avenatti wrote,

We are aware of significant evidence of multiple house parties in the Washington, D.C. area during the early 1980s during which Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Judge and others would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a "train" of men to subsequently gang rape them. There are multiple witnesses that will corroborate these facts and each of them must be called to testify publicly.

It is unclear whether Avenatti's client is a survivor of assault by Judge and/or Kavanaugh or if she heard about or witnessed assaults on others. But Avenatti maintains she is very credible.

Warning: My client re Kavanaugh has previously done work within the State Dept, U.S. Mint, & DOJ. She has been granted multiple security clearances in the past including Public Trust & Secret. The GOP and others better be very careful in trying to suggest that she is not credible — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

Update, 2:42 PM: Avenatti tells Politico reporter Natasha Korecki that his client will provide more details within 48 hours.

.@michaelavenatti tells us his client will go public with an on-camera interview and more details of accusations against Kavanaugh in the next 48 hours https://t.co/li40caoM2K via @politico — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) September 24, 2018

A Possible Fourth Woman

On Monday morning, the Montgomery County Sentinel — a local newspaper in the county where Ford was allegedly assaulted — reported that "investigators" are aware of another sexual assault complaint against Kavanaugh from his senior year of high school.

Investigators in Montgomery County confirmed Monday they're aware of a potential second sexual assault complaint in the county against former Georgetown Prep student and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

While investigators weren't specific and spoke on background, they said they are looking at allegations against Kavanaugh during his senior year in high school after an anonymous witness came forward this weekend...

Investigators say it is unclear if Avenatti's tweet and email is in regards to the same woman they've interviewed.



[The Montgomery County Sentinel]

However, the Montgomery County chief of police told the Washington Examiner that the Montgomery County Sentinel's story is not true — or, at least, that the "investigators" interviewed by the Sentinel are not on the police force.

"I have spoken with my chief of detectives, and neither of us have any knowledge of anyone coming forward to us to report any allegations involving Judge Kavanaugh," police chief J. Thomas Manger told the Washington Examiner in an email.



[Washington Examiner]

We'll update this post as more information becomes available.