Breakups Are Almost Never Mutual, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: It's normal that all breakups are a bummer, we're still discovering new stuff about water and why you're still getting robocalls.

Breakups. We've all had a few! Bet they were all varying degrees of bad, right? Bet you probably beat yourself up over it not being more cordial or clean, yeah? Well, Mel Magazine's Tracy Moore wants you to stop feeling bad, stop feeling like you should be more like famous people, who almost always seem to be able to go through breakups in the most graceful ways imaginable.

Moore argues that celebrities, being who they are and how they manage to amass cultural relevance, are lying to you when they say their breakup is mutual. You partly can't blame them, who in their right mind would want to public air the details of one of the lowest points in their life.

That said, like most things celebrities do, it's also skewing what we consider to be a "healthy" or "mature" breakup. Which sucks. Because breakups suck. And if there's one thing that people should know, it's that it's perfectly normal to want to see other people, or that you feel hurt if the roles are reversed.

If you're currently going through some rocky relationship patches, well, first, I'm sorry to hear that. Second, last year we tried our best to provide a level-headed and also humane guide to ending a relationship. Third, over two decades since release, the opening to Nada Surf's "Popular" remains some of the best wisdom on relationships to enter popular culture.

[Mel Magazine]

Just when you thought humanity had learned everything there was to learn about the ol' dihydrogen monoxide, the scientists pulled us back in this week by announcing that they managed to make the coldest water ever.

Gizmodo's Ryan F. Mandelbaum reports that there's good reason for this, outside of the spectacle of making literally the coolest liquid ever seen. Apparently, water does weird stuff with its density when you manage to remove almost all the energy from it — which is not easy to do!

Now you might be raising your eyebrows, maybe even slamming your fists at this. Why the heck are the scientists studying water? Don't they have anything better to do? The answer is a resounding "No." They've found something we don't understand, and are trying to understand it. That's the whole dang point.

[Gizmodo]

While our species is off trying to solve the mysteries locked within three molecules, we're also still scratching our heads over depression — a thing that involves more than three molecules but is equally as complex.

Johann Hari, a writer who has struggled with depression for most of his life, published an excerpt from his upcoming book on the illness in the Guardian this week. In it he covers some of the more predictable, yet necessary point. Yes, depression is an illness. Yes, doctors were fairly misguided in thinking is was simply a chemical balance. Yes, proper treatment involves understanding a patient's experiences, thoughts and emotions.

What's most striking, however, is that Hari presents a simple, yet profound, new way to think about the illness. Depression is a rational response to stressful situations. It's a recontextualization that both acknowledges a patient's suffering — they're not a crazy person, they haven't gone mad, there are no wires that have been crossed —and also makes the solution obvious.

It also offers an elegant new way to interpret the raising rates of depression and anxiety amongst young people. Maybe it's not them. Maybe it's the circumstances in which they've been born into.

[The Guardian]

Perhaps you remember some time ago the creation of the Do Not Call registry. Most likely you — or if you're young enough, your parents — added a number to the registry and loosed a sigh of relief. No more calls at dinner time.

Well, thanks to the internet, the innocent, optimistic days of the early '00s are long dead. A report in the Washington Post this week details the ugly reality of phone-based scams: the perpetrators just do not give a shit about getting caught because there's too much money to be made, and the FTC can only do so much to stop them.

With the incredible invention of VoIP, the same technology that let's you Skype Grandma while you're studying abroad in Bali, all scammers need to do their thing is a computer and an internet connection (a familiar refrain for anything nefarious online.)

Sure, a small cottage industry of call blockers has popped up, but maybe we're all just better off accepting that scams and spam is just intrinsic to any form of communication. Email, social networks, display advertising, text messages, comment sections and so on. As long as people are willing to trick others in order to make a buck, the issue isn't the medium. It's us.

[The Washington Post]