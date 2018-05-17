WE CAN'T TRUST OUR EARS ANY MORE

Now The 'Brainstorm'/'Green Needle' Auditory Illusion Is Breaking Our Brains

A few days ago, a short, four-second clip tore the internet asunder with its "Yanny" or "Laurel" debate. Communities were divided, lines were drawn, and, worst of all, government agencies were compelled to join in the fray

But now all of that is in the past. We're here to announce "Yanny" vs "Laurel" is passé. Long live the new aural illusion, "Brainstorm" or "Green needle."

 

Unlike the "Yanny" vs "Laurel" clip, however, this auditory illusion allows you to easily switch between the two words, depending on whichever word you're thinking of. It's even possible to hear an amalgamation of both words, such as "brain needle" or "green storm."

This particular illusion seems to operate on the same frequency principles of the "Yanny" or "Laurel" clip, with the word "brainstorm" appearing stronger in lower frequencies and "green needle" in higher ones.

But just like there's *technically* a correct answer to the "Yanny" or "Laurel" debate — the original clip came from a Vocabulary.com audio clip for the word "laurel" —  there also seems to be one for the "brainstorm"/"green needle"/"brain needle"/"green storm" debate. According to Huffington Post, the video in question comes from a kids show and the name of the toy is revealed to be... "Brainstorm."

