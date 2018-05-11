IT'S A LITTLE BORING

Elon Musk Releases Footage Of The First Boring Company Tunnel, Which Is Nearing Completion

​Elon Musk, best known as the boyfriend of singer Grimes, is also a tech entrepreneur. One of his pie-in-the-sky visions is to build a series of tunnels underneath Los Angeles that will whisk cars and other vehicles from one part of the city to another on a high-speed conveyor belt. Musk has wasted no time in building a test site for his Boring Company — a 2.7-mile tunnel that runs through West LA — and now he's showing off the almost-completed tunnel on Instagram and promising that Angelenos will be able to ride the tunnel within a matter of months:

 


We're not transportation experts, but we can confirm that this looks like a tunnel. Yep, that is definitely a tunnel. Good tunnel, Elon.

