Boomers Are Going To Get Away With Screwing America, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week, the Boomers are really sorry they cheesed up things so bad, the world's best chess player will destroy you in chess and the open floor plan is bad.

A little under five years ago, Time magazine published the first big missive in the now-commonplace generational war between Millennials and Boomers. Joel Stein's "The Me Me Me Generation" was the perfect bromide for an aging ruling class frustrated with how the younger generation was responding to a post-recession labor market. Read: taking selfies and demanding awards all while living our of their parents' basement. Stein's portraiture of a generation is well-researched, but concerns itself with finding data and studies to prove out the stereotypes and then instead of investigating why this happened, resorts to just finding a silver lining in these supposed "negative" traits.

In the interim, many, many, many stories have been published on Millennials and Boomers. But only recently have millennial writers had the chance to file their rebuttals of the vein of criticism that Stein set off in 2013.

Late last year, Occupy Wall Street organizer Malcolm Harris published Kids These Days, a socioeconomic examination of the Plight of the Millennial. The book is exhaustive in it's mission to try and understand why a generation is the way it is, but it essentially boils down to wage stagnation. To be a millennial is to fight for a pile of money that is not growing. This leads to companies to leverage this against them by shifting investment in the worker onto themselves, parents and schools push kids to only give a shit about themselves and to first get theirs before others and the financial sector is more than happy to lend millennials the money they don't have to realize a dream that doesn't really exist. If you're not interested in reading a book about this, then Michael Hobbes' feature for Huffington Post on the Great Millennial Fuckening makes, essentially, the same points.

Finally, in the year 2018, we have a boomer — this time it's Court TV founder Steven Brill — in the pages of Time magazine admitting fault. Brill's "How Baby Boomers Broke America" is at once an admission of guilt and a clever avoidance of responsibility. Not surprising from someone who graduated from Yale Law.

Brill is happy to point out how decades of exploitation lead to the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer. He lays the blame on a generation of folks who found success in the post-war boom years, eroded the systems that enabled class mobility and then enjoyed the resulting diversion of wealth.

His criticism, however, falls short of blaming anyone in particular. Brill instead argues that his generation just got too good at winning, you see. The bankers that engineered the financial crisis in 2008 weren't greedy, they just lost sight amongst all the piles of money! "By continuing to get better at what they do, by knocking away the guardrails limiting their winnings, aggressively engineering changes in the political landscape, and by dint of the often unanticipated consequences of their innovations," Brill writes, "they created a nation of moats that protected them from accountability and from the damage their triumphs caused in the larger community."

Despite his claims that Boomers broke America, Brill doesn't think that they should be the ones to fix things. Or maybe even answer for what they've done. Attempting to end on a high note, Brill gleefully points to a millennial-run non-profit (which Brill is on the board of) that's providing the job training programs his peers gutted. The boomers broke the country, and Steve Brill is really sorry about that, but if the millennials are already cleaning up his generation's mess why should he get in their way?

[Time]

Hoo boy, that was some rant, wasn't it? Let's shift gears here. Not everything is bad!

For example, this week FiveThirtyEight's Oliver Roeder published his experience of going to the UN to play chess against the world champion Magnus Carlsen. Roeder managed to last 25 moves. To complicates matters of reporting, this was not a one-on-one match, but rather Roeder sitting in a room with a handful of other willing victims while Carlsen darted around probably just owning everyone simultaneously.

Still, it's a fun read and Roeder has pictures and chart to demonstrate the extent of how badly he got owned by Carlsen. In some ways it is the blog form of Marshawn Lynch just effortlessly breaking the ankles of high school football players. Sometimes you just need to see a mere mortal offer themselves up for sacrifice to truly grasp how talented the best-in-the-world are at what they do.

[FiveThirtyEight]

If you watch any amount of HGTV, the number one complaint amongst the House Hunters, the Love-It-Or-List-It-ers, the subjects of the Brothers Property is that every house has too many walls. In a very literal sense, HGTV is a network dedicated to breaking down walls.

This week in the Atlantic, Ian Bogost is not so sure this is such a good idea. His argument starts, as most do, by acknowledging the good-natured aims of the open floorplan. If there are no rooms, then typical gendered norms of where men and women "belong" in their own homes might fall by the wayside. It's hard for women to find themselves stuck in the kitchen or men to sequester themselves away in their study if the two are in the same room.

However, Bogost rightly points out that while the boundaries between kitchen and living room might have been demolished, folks still need to eat and they still need to relax. Now, we find ourselves just kind of doing both at the same time. We socialize in the same area we cook. We unwind with our TV show while we clean up.

Still, Bogost is hesitant to offer up any ideal solution to this. Some designers are trying to solve it by offering up more storage options, making it easier to turn the kitchen into a place you can have a cocktail party, or even building a second "messy" kitchen for involved food preparation. The real problem, you've probably come to expect, is not so much one of design, but rather that of time. There are so many hours in the day, and so many things to do. It's no accident that we'd like the design of our homes to reflect that.

[The Atlantic]