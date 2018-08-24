A Twitter Genius Secretly Tweeted All Of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' One Word At A Time, And Nobody Noticed

There's a true Twitter genius in our midst. Read this tweet from University of Minnesota student and master of 280 characters, Hadie Mart:
It's been a little over 24 hours and this semi-self-congratulatory tweet has racked up more than 40 thousand retweets, so apparently the rest of the site agrees her stunt was pretty spectacular. But what exactly is @CostcoRiceBag talking about?
Well, take a look at the first word of each of her tweets, like this:
Is this the real life?
Is this just fantasy?
These, as you likely know, are these famous opening lyrics to the Queen classic "Bohemian Rhapsody." But our hero didn't stop there.
In fact, she tweeted the entire song, word by word, in reverse chronological order over a stretch lasting longer than three months. It's amazing. The best way to see is to just go to her Twitter profile and scroll down. Here's the very first tweet, containing the song's final word:
Incredible. Every single word, all 366 of them, is there. All seamlessly integrated into what looks like normal Twitter conversation. For example, here's a very May 2018 tweet that slides right into the bit.
The result is a cool piece of timeline-traversing art that feels both incredibly well planned out and impeccably improvised. Here's another example where the scheme perfectly accommodated a popular meme:
Lucky for @CostcoRiceBag, some of the higher-difficulty words were luckily topical:
For others, well, sometimes she just had to muscle them in there. Like the two Scaramouches in a row:
And:
Or the time she made a mini-thread about Galileo:
But in the end, nothing really matters. Anyone can see. Nothing really matters...
Nothing really matters to