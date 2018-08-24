A Twitter Genius Secretly Tweeted All Of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' One Word At A Time, And Nobody Noticed

There's a true Twitter genius in our midst. Read this tweet from University of Minnesota student and master of 280 characters, Hadie Mart:

IS IT JUST ME, OR DID I JUST PULL OFF THE GREATEST TWITTER SCHEME OF ALL TIME?????



Read the first word of my tweets to find out.... — Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018





It's been a little over 24 hours and this semi-self-congratulatory tweet has racked up more than 40 thousand retweets, so apparently the rest of the site agrees her stunt was pretty spectacular. But what exactly is @CostcoRiceBag talking about?

Well, take a look at the first word of each of her tweets, like this:





Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy?

These, as you likely know, are these famous opening lyrics to the Queen classic "Bohemian Rhapsody." But our hero didn't stop there.

In fact, she tweeted the entire song, word by word, in reverse chronological order over a stretch lasting longer than three months. It's amazing. The best way to see is to just go to her Twitter profile and scroll down. Here's the very first tweet, containing the song's final word:

Blows my mind that school used to go into JUNE and somehow I tolorated it — Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) May 7, 2018

Incredible. Every single word, all 366 of them, is there. All seamlessly integrated into what looks like normal Twitter conversation. For example, here's a very May 2018 tweet that slides right into the bit.



Can someone tell me how this started? https://t.co/Gldc72Sl5K — Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) May 16, 2018

The result is a cool piece of timeline-traversing art that feels both incredibly well planned out and impeccably improvised. Here's another example where the scheme perfectly accommodated a popular meme:



From least to most obscure things I’ve been paid to do:

1. It’s

2. Hard

3. To

4. Say

5. Because

6. I’ve

7. Done

8. Lots of

9. Stuff

10. Sit in a coffee shop while my roommate is on a date “just in case” — Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) June 30, 2018





Lucky for @CostcoRiceBag, some of the higher-difficulty words were luckily topical:



Mama Mia 2 comes out tomorrow!! I repeat.. MAMA MIA 2 COMES OUT TOMORROW — Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) July 20, 2018

For others, well, sometimes she just had to muscle them in there. Like the two Scaramouches in a row:



Scaramouche: A stock clown character in Italian comic theatre pic.twitter.com/tWNae6BRPN — Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) July 12, 2018

And:



Or the time she made a mini-thread about Galileo:





But in the end, nothing really matters. Anyone can see. Nothing really matters...

Nothing really matters to

Me ?? Turning in an assignment EARLY ?? — Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) May 7, 2018



