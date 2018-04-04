DOWN FOR THE COUNT

We Can't Stop Watching This Bodyboarder Get Obliterated By A Wave

Remember hay bale guy? ​Let bodyboarding guy fill that space in your heart: 

 


Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BOTTLE DISSERVICE

1 digg tedium.co
The hotel minibar was an exciting and interesting new direction for hotels at first. But it's since declined. Is a lack of new minibar ideas to blame?
GADGETS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Now Is A Particularly Good Time To Buy A DJI Drone

3 diggs dji.com
When it comes to consumer drones, DJI is king. It’s dizzying how many features they stuff into their intuitive drones and drone accessories. If you’ve been thinking about getting one, grab it now while everything’s up to 20% off.
LOOK AT WHAT YOU MADE THEM DO

5 diggs The Paris Review
Producers, and by extension viewers, are fueling the psychosis by highlighting it, elevating it, while simultaneously opening every action to scrutiny, trapping the lunatics in a cycle of self-exploitation until the crack is exposed. Or maybe the shows forced a crack in people that wasn’t there before. Either way, the end result is the same.