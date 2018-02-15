Bode Miller Had Some, Uh, Interesting Commentary During Last Night's Giant Slalom

WHAT ARE YOU SAYING, BODE

Former Olympic skier Bode Miller ​is now a skiing commentator for NBC's Olympics broadcast and he stuck his ski boot in his mouth last night, blaming Austrian skier Anna Veith's decline in performance on her recent marriage. It was an odd moment:

Please tell me someone else caught Bode Miller with the greatest color commentary of any Olympiad ever: pic.twitter.com/l3MtYxUilV — Mike Honcho (@doubleshift8) February 15, 2018

Miller was quick to apologize, saying "That was an ill-advised attempt at a joke... I was an athlete that competed after marriage and I know how beneficial it is."

Veith, who only recently fully recovered from a serious knee injury, finished 12th.





[Via Twitter]