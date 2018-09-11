ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MAN

Stephen Colbert Held A Long, Thoughtful Interview With Bob Woodward

Bob Woodward's newest book, "Fear," has already been the topic of discussion on late night talk shows. But last night, Stephen Colbert had the man himself on "The Late Show" to talk about everything.

First, Colbert opened up by asking Woodward, "Why do people talk to you?"

 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert


Next, Colbert asked Woodward what it was like to see Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chief of Staff John Kelly deny what they said to him:

 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert


Finally, Colbert takes things toward the philosophical:

 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert


Meanwhile, another tell-all from inside the White House is rocking Washington. Read more about the anonymous New York Times op-ed here.

