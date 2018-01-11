*BLINKS RAPIDLY*

This Optical Illusion Is Just Four Blinking Dots And It's Still Breaking Our Brains

What you see before you are four blinking dots. 

Or... are they? Are they actually two dots that are oscillating from right to left? Oscillating up and down? Are they perhaps rotating around one another? And are they making that rotation in a clockwise fashion? Or counter-clockwise?

5 Hertz
 


These kinds of question-provoking optical illusions are the most fun sometimes. We know what's causing this particular brain break is probably just a slight variation on the stroboscopic effect (which we've seen a bunch of times before). 

But still, it's fun to just get lost with blinking dots for a while sometimes. And this particular illusion, which was posted to Reddit by u/d023n, is especially enjoyable.

u/d023n also graciously posted the GIF in question at two extra speeds. In the slower version it's even easier to take in all the possible "movement" types the dots could be making.

2 Hertz
 


And in the extra fast version, it's a little harder. In fact, it really just looks like blinking dots, which is almost a relief.

10 Hertz
 


[via Reddit]

