The 'Black Panther' Reviews Are In — Is It The Best Marvel Movie Yet?

Some may accuse the Marvel Cinematic Universe​ of being too big to fail, but as "Avengers: Infinity War" approaches and Marvel lines up a new slate of heroes for the spotlight, the pressure's on for the new class. Good thing "Black Panther" is already breaking ticket presale records. The director, Ryan Coogler ("Creed," "Fruitvale Station") is good; the cast, which includes Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, and Daniel Kaluuya , is great; all signs point to "Black Panther" being a hit.

Let's assume you're going to see it, because you probably will: is it worth nabbing a ticket for the February 16th release, or should you chill until your MoviePass won't get turned away? Here's what the reviews say:

The Story Picks Up Right After 2016's 'Civil War'

Taking place shortly after Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther follows wise warrior T’Challa (Boseman) as he copes with the tragic death of his father T’Chaka, king of the African nation of Wakanda. Now in line for the throne, T’Challa realises his land is threatened by two very different dangers: a deranged weapons dealer (Andy Serkis) and an assassin named Erik Killmonger (Jordan) with a mysterious grudge against T’Challa.



Wakanda is, on the face of it, dirt-poor as well as mountainous, jungly and inaccessible. But the point is that the Wakandans have deliberately cultivated the west’s condescending stereotypes of Africa as camouflage, to prevent outside interference. For beneath the foliage, Wakanda is a secret city state with more flying cars and suspended monorails than you can shake a stick at. It’s a hidden world of supermodernity – though it is nonetheless the land that democracy forgot. And all powered by the hidden element known as vibranium, which supplies limitless energy, and is harnessed by T’Challa in the armoured bodysuit he wears as Black Panther.

Chadwick Boseman Plays T'Challa With Natural Grace

Mr. Boseman’s magnetism is more slow-burning and his performance is more physically restrained than Mr. Jordan, even deliberate, though he has his splashier, freewheeling moments, including some hand-to-hand grappling. (Wrestling is big in Wakanda, hence a few sexy smackdowns featuring acres of bare skin and jumping muscle.) Like many other Wakandans, he speaks in English with a South African lilt, an accent that vividly summons up Nelson Mandela and suggests that T’Challa will soon be assuming the role of international diplomat.



His performance as the prince who has ascended to the throne sooner than expected is perfectly done. Though "Black Panther" seems to take place soon after "Captain America: Civil War," T'Challa has shed his anger and absorbed the responsibility of representing his people. He struggles with the choice between maintaining the country's secrets and isolation so that they can continue to thrive, or using Wakanda's vast resources to help black people around the world.



[Boseman] projects a quiet, confident dignity that’s far removed from the snarky swagger of Iron Man or Spider-Man. There’s a touch of Shakespearian grandeur to Black Panther — much of the story revolves around T’Challa’s uneasy ascension to the throne and his subsequent battle to hold onto his crown — and while T’Challa isn’t a particularly dynamic character, his sober nobility makes him appealing.



Michael B. Jordan Makes Eric Killmonger Pop As Marvel's Best 'Villain' (If You Can Call Him That)

Jordan’s kinetic Killmonger is no cat-stroking cartoon villain; he’s a genuinely tragic figure, a self-appointed warden of social justice irreparably warped by the wrongs done to him.



[Entertainment Weekly]



Erik’s intentions and secrets are fairly obvious before they’re revealed in full, but that doesn’t lessen their impact. It’s all too easy to have empathy for him, for the pain and suffering that led him down the wrong road, for the primal scream of injustice he represents. That conflict makes the journey infinitely more engaging and emotional, for T’Challa and the audience. Most good villains believe they’re the hero of the story, and were his tactics less nefarious, Erik could be.



Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o And Danai Gurira All Come Close To Stealing The Film Right Out From Under T'Challa

Thank God (and great casting agents) for the women beside him, including his regal mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett), brainiac baby sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), and fearless warrior-protector Okoye (Danai Gurira). They’re indomitable, and so gorgeously, vividly drawn that Boseman sometimes feels like a supporting player in his own story. (The effervescent British import Wright and actress/playwright Gurira, especially, feel like they could easily hold their own films; it’s hard to remember the last time any females, let alone women of color, even came close to creating such fully formed roles in a cineplex tentpole.)



Wright is all impish delight as Wakanda’s version of Q, supplying T’Challa with cool gadgets and firing off pithy rejoinders. As T’Challa’s former flame, Nyong’o plays an operative who is steely and sexy in equal measure. Best of all, though, is Danai Gurira as General Okoye, a spear-wielding enforcer who has little patience for elaborate schemes — just put her in the middle of a fight, as Coogler does several times in Black Panther, and she can show you what kind of mayhem she’s capable of unleashing.



[Screen International]



It’s important to the movie’s politics and myth-building that he is surrounded by a phalanx of women, among them a battalion of women warriors called the Dora Milaje. These aren’t moviedom’s irritatingly token strong chicks, the tough babes with sizable biceps and skills but no real roles. For all his father issues, T’Challa is enveloped by women who cushion him in maternal, military, sisterly and scientific support.



'Black Panther' Bears The Same Personal Touches And Brilliant Flourishes As Ryan Coogler's Past Work

Ryan Coogler, the 31-year-old director whose brief resumé already includes an acclaimed indie drama (the 2013 festival breakout Fruitvale Station) and an underdog triumph (2015’s stellar Rocky reboot Creed), clearly fought hard to get Panther to the screen the way he envisioned it: Not as a boilerplate blockbuster window-dressed with African-American faces, but a story fully, joyfully rooted in black culture. It doesn’t feel like an accident that a chunk of the movie’s most important action happens in his hometown of Oakland, only blocks away from the real-life events of Fruitvale.



[Entertainment Weekly]



Coogler’s skill as a filmmaker and storyteller is what makes Black Panther soar. He juggles tone with precision, delivering laughs to punctuate moments of breathless action and heart-rending drama. He and co-writer Joe Robert Cole flesh out the world and their characters with depth and warmth, and fuel their story with complicated, challenging ideas, building organically from real-world issues without giving pat answers or cheap consolations.



[Collider]



The 31-year-old director has just three feature films under his belt[...] but these three films (which all feature astounding performances by Jordan) share a similar point of view: that the black experience is nuanced and it is varied. We are parents. We span socio-economic statuses. We live with disabilities. We might live delightfully ordinary lives, or we might be superheroes. But no matter where we fall in life, we're still affected by the lasting (and ongoing) effects that whiteness has had on black people everywhere.



It's The Closest The MCU Has To A 'Bond' Movie

For a while, as the story and the Black Panther veer here and there, jumping from Wakanda to Busan, South Korea, the filmmakers seem as if they’re simply going to deliver a remix of James Bond with a touch of Spidey shenanigans. The Black Panther even slinks into a swank casino with some backup and before long the place has erupted with the kind of choreographed mayhem that — as legs and gowns twirl — achieves liftoff.



[The New York Times]

Letitia Wright’s Shuri, T’Challa’s younger sister, is such a charmer. If this were a James Bond movie, she’d basically be Q, only kinda, sorta running the whole operation.



There Isn't As Much Action As Your Standard Superhero Flick, But Plenty Of It Hits Hard

The action scenes felt real, and the stunt actors move gingerly amongst each other so well that during their choreography you can see punches and kicks with perfect precision. Out of the fight scenes, my favorites were Dora Milaje general Okoye (Danai Gurira) taking on a 50+ crew of antagonists single-handedly, and the ultimate fight between Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and T’Challa. Both of the scenes are revealed in the trailer, so nothing is being spoiled here—they just happen to be the best fight scenes in the film.



[Black Girl Nerds]

Black Panther is also a different kind of Marvel movie (there I go again) because it’s surprisingly low on straight-up action sequences. Yes, there are some, but in a way they almost feel obligatory. It’s obvious Ryan Coogler didn’t direct Black Panther to make an action movie. Instead, it’s a dense movie about family, community, internal struggle, and external struggle.



'Black Panther' Doesn't Give Up Its Perspective On Politics Or Race To Fit In A Marvel Mold — It Simply Just Does Both

In two hours and 15 minutes, Coogler and his co-writer, Joe Robert Cole, tackle the rippling effects of colonialism, racism, isolationism, and what it means to be brought up in a world that favors Western Whiteness over all else. The conflict in "Black Panther" hinges on the idea that racism is an evil that begets evil, and that oppression by white supremacy is radicalizing.

[Shondaland]

“Black Panther” boasts a lot of black talent on both sides of the camera, which is unusual enough for a big studio movie, but this is also one of the most Africa-centric films Hollywood has ever produced. Outside of “Queen of Katwe” — would that a tenth of the “Black Panther” audience had bought a ticket for that lovely film two years ago — or “Sense 8,” American viewers don’t get much of a look at one of the planet’s most gorgeous and populous continents, so it’s exciting to see the wildly popular Marvel movies take us there.



[TheWrap]

The final word: it’s afro-futuristic and Blackity-black as hell. It’s everything I’ve ever desired in a live-action version of this popular superhero and yet so much more. Quite frankly, the experience is indescribable. I left the theater wanting to see this movie at least 10 more times.



TL;DR

Black Panther isn’t just a crowd-pleasing superhero movie (though it is that for sure), it’s a vital moment in cinema history and a heartfelt, thoughtful exploration of the scars of colonialism and the hope for healing.



