Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan face off in "Black Panther"
Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan face off in "Black Panther" Marvel
'WE SHOULD KEEP CELEBRATING'

'Black Panther' Just Had Its Premiere — Here's How People Responded

There's a little over two weeks left to wait until "Black Panther" hits theaters (on February 16th, just breathe), but a lucky group got to see it in Hollywood last night. We won't get to see any reviews just yet, but people were tweeting out their reactions all night. Here's what people thought of the newest addition to the MCU:

First, Donald Glover Loves It

 

Michael B. Jordan's Villain Eric Killmonger Is Attracting Tons Of Praise

 
 
 

All The Women In The Cast Get The Chance To Shine

 
 
 
 
 
 

Just A Whole Lot Of Earnest Positivity After That Screening

 
 
 

The Reviews Will Come Next Week, Which Means Marvel Is Pretty Happy Too (And You Won't Need To Wait That Long)

 

And Here's The Trailer One More Time, Because Why Not?

 


Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
ESSENTIALS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Everything On This Site Is $3

6 diggs brandless.com
How do you sell quality essentials for just $3? You strip everything of its branding. Brandless is trying to democratize wellness by providing an accessible way to get quality products. And for every purchase, they donate a meal with Feeding America.
GOOD DOG:SECOND RATIO

5 diggs
Vine may return, but for now it's still gone. So we have to turn elsewhere for our 6-second favorites, like this dog standoff from Twitter.
CREAM RULES EVERYTHING AROUND ME

0 diggs theoutline.com
Skin has withstood millions of years of evolution. How could we be getting it so wrong now?
BECAUSE IT CAN CAUSE PNEUMONIA

7 diggs Gizmodo
As one of the worst flu seasons in years continues to sicken people across the U.S., one of its most striking aspects are the untimely deaths it’s caused: A 21-year-old bodybuilder; a 12-year-old boy; a 40-year-old marathoner.