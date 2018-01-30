'Black Panther' Just Had Its Premiere — Here's How People Responded

There's a little over two weeks left to wait until "Black Panther" hits theaters (on February 16th, just breathe), but a lucky group got to see it in Hollywood last night. We won't get to see any reviews just yet, but people were tweeting out their reactions all night. Here's what people thought of the newest addition to the MCU:

First, Donald Glover Loves It

black panther was beautiful.



we should keep celebrating.



who’s out here? — donald (@donaldglover) January 30, 2018

Michael B. Jordan's Villain Eric Killmonger Is Attracting Tons Of Praise

A superhero film is only as good as its villain, and Erik Killmonger? Has an emotional complexity Marvel hasn’t achieved since Loki in the first Thor movie.



What this character is saying about legacy, identity, and blackness in DIASPORA is so powerful. #BlackPantherSoLit, truly pic.twitter.com/YnP012UX8N — Paige S. Allen (@goodbye_duppy) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is not screwing around. By far the most political Marvel chapter, to the point I had to remind myself this is a Marvel movie. BLACK PANTHER is a movie with a lot to say.



Also, Michael B. Jordan ... damn — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAIN — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 30, 2018

All The Women In The Cast Get The Chance To Shine

And the representation of Black women in #BlackPanther made me feel seen. Seen in a way other superhero movies have not done well. pic.twitter.com/xrzVP5SLu6 — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018

Chadwick Boseman brings an entirely new dimension to T’Challa and grounds the entire story with necessary weight, but it’s the new characters who shine. Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o and scene stealer Letitia Wright are so so good and their fight scenes are AMAZING. — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) January 30, 2018

I don’t even like superhero movies but THIS IS IT! I feel like I felt after watching Wonder Woman BUT BETTER! Like. Wow. Im amazed! #BlackPanther — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018

The MVP of #BlackPanther is Letitia Wright's hilarious, ebullient Shuri. I want a Shuri supercut, I want a Shuri spinoff, I want a capsule collection of Shuri sportswear at Opening Ceremony, and I want these things now! — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 30, 2018

Oh, and Danai Gurira needs to headline her own action franchise RIGHT NOW. #BlackPanther — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is like a Marvel movie, but better. the action is predictably awful, but this is the first MCU film that has an actual sense of identity & history & musicality. Wakanda is alive. whole cast is great but the women (and the war rhinos) steal the show — Danai Gurira! — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 30, 2018

Just A Whole Lot Of Earnest Positivity After That Screening

I’ve been to Wakanda, and I may never recover. I am so grateful that our young people will see this film and their minds will be transformed. Congratulations #RyanCoogler —you did that! #blackpantherpremiere #blackpanther — Vanessa K. De Luca (@Vanessa_KDeLuca) January 30, 2018

I like rarely weigh in on movies. But, I loved Black Panther. And the guy sitting next to me — Laurence Fishburne — kept saying “Oh, Shit. Oh, SHIT.” Now that’s a review. https://t.co/Q5f8VSSPeD — Joe Bel Bruno (@JoeBelBruno) January 30, 2018

The Reviews Will Come Next Week, Which Means Marvel Is Pretty Happy Too (And You Won't Need To Wait That Long)

Ryan coogler got a standing ovation before it even started! It was electric. Review embargo lifts 10 days before #blackpanther opens which usually means they know reviews will be good. pic.twitter.com/pAPai1fhky — Anousha (@anoushasakoui) January 30, 2018

