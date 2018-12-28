Is 'Bandersnatch,' Netflix's Choose Your Own Adventure 'Black Mirror' Movie, Worth Your Time? Here's What The Reviews Say

The internet's all abuzz about "Bandersnatch," the new "Netflix Interactive Movie" — long story short, it's a extra-long, choose your own adventure episode of "Black Mirror." Does it actually do anything novel, or does it feel like a cheesy video game from the '90s with higher production values? Here's what the internet's saying:

The​ Story Isn't Beyond The Pale For 'Black Mirror,' And It's Unsurprisingly Pretty Meta

The actual plot of “Bandersnatch” isn’t all that complicated on the surface: In the year 1984, Stefan (Whitehead) is a young aspiring video game designer whose dream is to adapt a massive Choose-Your-Own-Adventure paperback called “Bandersnatch” as a PC game. He gets his chance courtesy of an established publisher (Asim Chaudhry), but while Stefan’s journey goes down many different roads, one element remains constant: Designing games like this is really hard work. So hard, in fact, that it could drive a person insane.

Netflix's System For Making Choices Is Pretty Slick

If you're not an experienced gamer, don't worry - Netflix does a solid job of explaining how the experience works. Before Bandersnatch begins, you're given a brief tutorial on what to do using your remote, game controller, or touchscreen, depending on which device you're on. Once you get the hang of it, it's all very intuitive.



From a user viewpoint, it is seamless. When options present themselves (you chose with a click of your mouse), there’s no lag or buffering to endure. If you don’t make a choice, Netflix makes it for you. As such, it is identical to watching a film. As an experience, it’s remarkable.



It Won't Take Too Long To Complete A Single Viewing, And There Aren't That Many Endings To See

“Bandersnatch” comes with five possible endings. Viewers who choose the quickest path, and decide against any do-overs, can make it through the film in around 40 minutes. The average viewing time is around 90 minutes.



The Jury's Out On Whether Or Not It's A Success In Terms Of Storytelling

On the surface, "Mirror" is an ideal outlet for experimenting with interactive watching, considering the anthology series is about the dangers of technology. But for longtime watchers of the series, created by Charlie Brooker, it feels as though this kind of technology is exactly what "Mirror" might advocate against. Without spoiling the path that I took, I will say that the film does get a little self-referential and briefly touches on the ethics of this kind of storytelling, but it takes a hard left turn away from that theme almost instantly, and thus the effect is disappointing.



[USA Today]

Beyond the fleeting “whoa” of the viewer-determined narrative, there’s a big, unanswered “why” — a reason for “Bandersnatch” to take this form, or to exist at all.



[Variety, Review]

If Brooker had taken a more literal approach to the idea of doing an interactive narrative, it might have proven dull. Instead, he took this as an opportunity to tell a story about how difficult telling stories like these are, really leaning into the meta opportunities provided by that approach while also indulging in some undergrad-level philosophical musings about the nature of free will. It’s a blend that works better than one might think, veering from comedy to pathos to horror with relative ease.



Maybe You Should Give This A Spin Now Before Netflix Has Too Many 'Interactive Movies' To Choose From

Ultimately, this ability of the “Black Mirror” creators to screw with their audience’s minds does make for a perfect fit for Netflix’s first adult interactive story. It also seems to set the bar impossibly high, leading one to wonder: How can anyone can ever create a story this perfectly suited for this nascent format again? [Netflix VP of product Todd] Yellin said that the company had plans to try interactives for other types of stories as well, including comedies, romance and possibly even horror movies. “This just happens to be a great audience for the first one,” he admitted.



[Variety, Interview]

Whether or not this approach would work for titles like Stranger Things or The Haunting of Hill House remains to be seen, and if Bandersnatch ends up being successful, hopefully, Netflix won't make every big franchise embrace this storytelling technique. As fun as Bandersnatch is to play watch, it's not how I would want to experience all of Netflix's original content.



Finally, Here Are Some Memes For Good Measure

i keep making the wrong choices on bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/fOxewDeKpw — iana (@suspiriana) December 28, 2018

me making bad choices not only for myself but also for other people now:#Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/aNMZ4m9cJp — Sascha (@saschawh) December 28, 2018









