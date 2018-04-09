After @Bitcoin Twitter Account Gets Temporarily Shut Down, Coinheads Come Up With Conspiracy Theory

On Sunday, the @bitcoin Twitter account was suspended, only to be restarted by a random user, before it was handed back to the original owner with hundreds of thousands fewer followers. Now, bitcoin.com has concocted a theory involving CEO Jack Dorsey to explain why their account was suspended.

That's some bullshit if you ask me. I'd like to know why my account was given to someone else, and then when it's reinstated I'm missing 750,000 of my followers. Any word, @jack? — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) April 9, 2018

It Starts With A Feud Between Bitcoin Core And Bitcoin Cash

Before you put all your coins in one conspiracy theory's basket, you should know that @Bitcoin and Bitcoin.com are both actually controlled by supporters of Bitcoin Cash. Bitcoin Cash is the result of a fued in the Bitcoin community over the ability of the currency to scale. The Bitcoin Cash faction wants to increase transaction speed and scale Bitcoin through a different technological process than other members of the Bitcoin community, so in August, Bitcoin Cash forked from the original, which is now typically referred to as Bitcoin Core or just Bitcoin (click here for an 18-minute video explanation).

After the split, Bitcoin.com and @bitcoin began posting pro-Bitcoin Cash content. A good example was this recent poll, which made no mistake about which faction the account supported (Bitcoin Cash lost the poll, however):

The Bitcoin Core (BTC) community relies on internet hate mobs, trolls, sockpuppets, censorship, DDoS attacks, vote manipulation, harassment and character assassinations.



The Bitcoin (BCH) community is welcoming, supportive, and appreciates freedom.



Which do you prefer? — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) March 8, 2018

On Sunday, @Bitcoin Was Suspended, Then Taken Over, Then Reinstated

Early Sunday, Litecoin creator Charlie Lee posted a screenshot showing that the @bitcoin account was suspended.

After the suspension, the account was seemingly taken over by a Turk lucky enough to snag the username:

This random that took over the @bitcoin account must think twitter is the coolest thing ever. He logs on and within an hour has 2500 followers, says hello and gets 1000 likes... pic.twitter.com/Zfjllxc1WU — Ran NeuNer (@cryptomanran) April 8, 2018

On Monday, the account was reinstated to its original owner, who has remained anonymous. Twitter hasn't commented on why it suspended the account.



No One Really Knows Why The Account Was Suspended, But @Bitcoin Has A Theory

Jeff Garzik, a core developer of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, suggested that the suspension was a result Bitcoin Core devotees trolling Bitcoin-Cash-affiliated accounts:

Twitter is rewarding bad behavior. To review, #Core fans

- Reported @Bitcoin acct for abuse

- Reported my Reddit and GitHub accounts for abuse

- Drowned Bitpay and Xapo apps with one star reviews and votes

etc.

This is how they "debate" with those who disagree. — Jeff Garzik (@jgarzik) April 8, 2018

But @Bitcoin and Bitcoin.com owner Roger Ver are now theorizing that the incident is a form of censorship — an attempt by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to interfere in the Bitcoin Cash market:

In any case, I'd love to hear a public explanation from @twittersupport about why #bitcoin competitor #LightningNetwork investor @jack disabled this account, gave it to someone else, only to return it in the face of public backlash with 750,000 fewer followers. #censorship — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) April 9, 2018

Dorsey is a personal investor in Lightning Labs, a startup that aims to increase transaction speeds (the same goal as Bitcoin Cash) by placing another layer of transaction over the bitcoin network. If successful, the technology has the potential to return Bitcoin Cash users to Bitcoin Core.

Bitcoin Cash fans on Reddit have also expressed suspicion about the suspension. BeijingBitcoins wrote in r/btc: "Welcome to the new Silicon Valley. All these guys who thought they were being disruptive to the old ways of doing things have instead amplified the censorship, information control, and social manipulation to levels that would have Orwell turning in his grave."



In the same thread, a user writes: "Power corrupts. These tech firms... especially the social media ones have way too much power. It was inevitable."

Despite the account being restored, some users have suggested that the account suspension "phantom-unfollowed" people from the @bitcoin account. Subz10 wrote: "With 750k less followers... The damage is already done."

In late March, Twitter announced that it was banning cryptocurrency ads (along with Facebook and Google) to prevent large investor losses or fraud. Earlier, Twitter had said it would attempt to prevent crypto accounts from "engaging with others in a deceptive manner," but apparently went further following Facebook's and Google's decisions. Judging by the original statement, Twitter seemed to think there were crypto accounts acting badly.