A Backflip Off A Truck Is The Most Athletic Thing Buffalo Bills Fans Will See All Year

HE DOESN'T NEED ANYONE TO HOLD HIS BEER

Buffalo Bills fans are famous for a couple of things. First, being really passionate about a team that's usually pretty lackluster. Second, breaking tables in the parking lot outside their team's stadium.

We've seen a lot of videos of Bills fans smashing flimsy, plastic tables. Usually it's not pretty. But this display from yesterday's tailgate by #BillsMafia member Zack Pascarella is a work of art. Watch:





As for the actual Bills... well, their athletic performance was slightly less successful. Buffalo lost against the Los Angeles Chargers, 31 to 20.





[Zack Pascarella via Reddit]