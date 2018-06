Former President Bill Clinton's book tour (he co-wrote a novel with James Patterson) hit a snag on Monday when he was asked about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky — and whether he's accepted more responsibility for his actions in the age of #MeToo. His response was... well:

“Through the lens of #MeToo now, do you think differently or feel more responsibility?... Did you ever apologize to her [Lewinsky]?” @craigmelvin to Bill Clinton pic.twitter.com/rXcixhDHER — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 4, 2018

[Via Twitter]