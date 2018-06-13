The 20 Companies With The Biggest Pay Gap Between The CEO And The Average Worker, Charted

​Income inequality is one of the biggest problems facing America. As wages for the average American worker have remained flat for decades, a tiny group of CEOs have managed to command increasingly astronomical salaries. According to disclosure forms filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, a few companies seem particularly committed to paying their CEOs hundreds or thousands of times more money than their average employee.

Our friends at the personal finance website HowMuch put the 20 worst publicly traded companies — the ones that pay their CEOs many millions of dollars per year while paying their workers peanuts — in a chart that's sure to come in handy the next time you're looking for a job, trying to choose an ethical company to buy from or starting a socialist revolution.

[HowMuch]



To be fair, a single number can tell only part of the story. As the New York Times recently explained in a recent article about another study of exorbitant CEO-to-worker pay ratios, the ratio that a company lands on depends on how much they outsource labors to other companies, how they classify the people who work for them and how many full-time vs. part-time workers the company employs.



Some companies reported very low ratios and relatively high median incomes, but rely on outsourced labor for important tasks. Other companies that reported very high ratios employ many workers overseas where pay is far lower than in the United States. And not all companies have reported their pay ratios...

For example, Mattel, the toy company, owns its factories overseas and employs thousands of low-paid workers in Asia. As a result, Mattel reported the second-highest ratio on the Equilar list: The chief executive's pay was 4,987 times that of the median employee.

[The New York Times]

In other words, depending on a company's workforce configuration, the CEO-to-median-worker pay ratio may not accurately reflect the extent of its internal pay inequality. But regardless, surely we can all agree that no CEO should be making 1,000 times more money than their average employee. One study found that consumers think a fair CEO-to-average-worker pay ratio is 4.6 to 1. That sounds pretty good to us.