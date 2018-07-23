The Highest And Lowest Paying Jobs In The Tech Industry, Charted

We often associate the tech sector with high-paying jobs and cool offices, but it turns out that the grass is not always green on the other side. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, personal finance site HowMuch has created a graph that showcases the 15 best and worst paid jobs in the technology industry.

Unsurprisingly, many of the highest-paying jobs in the industry have the word "manager" attached to it, with the position of "Computer and Information Systems Manager" being the best paid. The average base salary of a Computer and Information Systems Manager is $149,730 — or $71.99 per hour — which is four times more than what a Technical Support Representative, the lowest-paying job in the industry, makes. And we wonder why people hate being in tech support.

[HowMuch]