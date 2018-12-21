The Top 10 Video Games Of 2018, According To Everyone

​It's December, which means Best of 2018 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?

Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best albums, songs, books, video games and movies. You're welcome.

Methodology



The 10 Best Games Of 2018

10. 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

"'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' lives up to its name, offering the most comprehensive game in the series to date. It has an absurd amount to play, fight, and unlock – though that can be to its detriment at times. While the World of Light adventure mode isn't reason alone to get 'Smash Bros.,' it's still a consistently amusing and shockingly large campaign, and a worthy compliment to Ultimate's incredible multiplayer core. The 'Smash Bros.' series has always maintained a wonderful balance of chaotic beat-em-up fun and tense fighting game action, and 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' refines and improves on both sides of itself without abandoning either one." [IGN]

9. 'Florence'

"'Florence' lasts less than two hours, but it manages to tell an incredibly powerful story within that short time. It's a familiar story, chronicling the ups and downs of young love. But what 'Florence' lacks in originality, it makes up for by telling its tale in a way that only video games can." [The Verge]

8. 'Return of the Obra Dinn'

"A slickly constructed game, 'Obra Dinn' will have you meticulously poring over your own notes in a feverish attempt to crack the case, which gets increasingly complex with each new clue you ferret out. Equal parts murder mystery and puzzle game, 'Return of the Obra Dinn' will put your grey matter to the test as you try and make sense of its greyscale mysteries." [Nerdist]

7. 'Tetris Effect'

"Designed in 1984 by the Russian engineer Alexei Pajitnov, 'Tetris,' as most people know, requires one to stack a cascade of tetromino shapes as they descend into a bucket. Form an unbroken line across the width of the bucket and the line disappears, creating more room. It's an idea that arrived so perfectly formed that no designer has managed to improve it. Until, that is, 'Tetris Effect,' which was designed by the Japanese musician Tetsuya Mizuguchi." [The New Yorker]

6. 'Celeste'

"'Celeste' is the best game of the year 2018. It is a game made by people who understand exactly what is good about Mario and all platform games. Today, I have arrived at the decision that in terms of its sheer mechanical construction and technical excellence, 'Celeste' is the best platform video game ever made." [Kotaku]

5. 'Monster Hunter: World'

"A typical gameplay session involves selecting a mission or hunt from the game's vibrant hub area, selecting the equipment and items you want to use, then heading out into one of the game's several disparate, labyrinthine areas once you're prepared. Each new fight is a battle of attrition as you slowly chip away at your prey's health, chopping horns and tails until you eventually injure it badly enough to capture it or kill it outright. But the object of your hunt is never your only concern — as you pursue one target through forests, deserts, and caves, more powerful beasts invariably appear to throw a wrench in whatever plans you've made. Sometimes you can have the most fun just watching two towering monsters tear and claw at one another while you take the opportunity to heal, sharpen your sword, and re-apply any lapsed buffs." [Gamespot]

4. 'Into The Breach'

"'Into the Breach' is a seamless game, which is to say, every design decision in it serves the greater whole. Everything in this puzzle-strategy hybrid exists for a reason. Subset Games has cut away any mechanisms that could be exploited to game its systems, forcing players to dedicate all of their attention to learning and mastering its rules." [Polygon]

3. 'Marvel's Spider-Man'

"From the moment you first jump off the top of the Empire State building and swing over the tops of taxis on Fifth Ave., it's clear the developers have nailed Spider-Man. Every bit of this game feels right: the way Spider-Man perches on the edge of a building, his athletic grace in combat, the wonderfully kinetic way he swings through the city — even Spider-Man's quips are legit funny." [Vulture]

2. 'God of War'

"Its storytelling, action sequences, art direction, and highly detailed approach to world-building draws up one of the greatest anti-hero stories ever told and delivers a sense of scale and scope that would throw George Miller into a tizzy. One minute, you're fully into a Man Of Steel-esque fight scene with a stranger and the next, you’re taking on a Valkyrie with your adoptive son. Its level of immersion detracts from God of War’s minor flaws and even goes on to question why some developers refuse to reinvent their intellectual properties." [Thrillist]

1. 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

"This turn-of-the-century tale of the American Old West is extraordinarily ambitious and luxuriously slow-paced, taking in many hours of riding around a breathtaking recreation of untouched nature as well as gun-slinging shootouts. A game so bewilderingly detailed that it is sometimes difficult to believe." [The Guardian]

Honorable Mentions

11. Dead Cells

12. Forza Horizon 4

13. Assassin's Creed Odyssey

14. Gris

A Note On Methodology

We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked lists all got 5.5 points).