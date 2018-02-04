BUY $OME $TUFF

The Best 2018 Super Bowl Ads (So Far)

This Sunday Super Bowl LII will finally be upon us. And if the New England Patriots, the Philadelphia Eagles and/or halftime performer Justin Timberlake aren't your thing, at the very least it's the Christmas of Good Commercials.

And while most companies prefer to debut their ads during the actual game, some release them ahead of time to build hype. We'll be rounding those up right here and sorting them into the following categories: Celebrity Appearances, Weirdly Funny and Serious Stuff

Celebrity Appearances

Dorito And Mountain Dew Turned To Peter Dinklage And Morgan Freeman For Their Collab Campaign

 Doritos®


Meanwhile, Amazon Enlisted A Laundry List Of Celebrities1 For Its Ad 'Alexa Loses Her Voice'

 amazon


Amazon Also Put Together A Gritty Trailer For Its New Movie 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan,' Starring John Krasinski

 amazon


Jimmy Fallon Voices This Retrospective On The History Of Pepsi Ads

 Funny Commercials


Danny DeVito Stars In This Spot As The Red M&M

 mmschocolate



And, Of Course, The Squarespace/Keanu Reeves Connection

 Squarespace




Weirdly Funny

Bud Knight Rides In To Expand The 'Dilly Dilly' Universe For Bud Light

 Bud Light


Sprint Realized One Of Our Worst Nightmares — Mean-Spirited Artificially Intelligent Beings

 Sprint


Febreze Found The Only Man In The World Whose... 'Bleep' Doesn't Stink

 Funny Commercials


Wendy's Takes A Full 30 Seconds To Just Shit All Over McDonald's

 Wendy's



Super Serious

Budweiser Chronicled Its Relief Efforts, Namely Sending Water To Parts Of North America Affected By Natural Disasters In 2017

 Budweiser


Stella Artois Enlisted Matt Damon To Spread The Word On Their Initiative To Bring Water To People In Developing Countries

 Funny Commercials


And Finally, An Uber-Inclusive Heartstring Tugger From Coke Called 'The Wonder Of Us'

 Coca-Cola


Can't get enough capitalism? Here are all the best ads from 2017.

1 Gordon Ramsay, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson, Anthony Hopkins and Jeff Bezos himself.

