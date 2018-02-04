The Best 2018 Super Bowl Ads (So Far)

This Sunday Super Bowl LII will finally be upon us. And if the New England Patriots, the Philadelphia Eagles and/or halftime performer Justin Timberlake aren't your thing, at the very least it's the Christmas of Good Commercials.
And while most companies prefer to debut their ads during the actual game, some release them ahead of time to build hype. We'll be rounding those up right here and sorting them into the following categories: Celebrity Appearances, Weirdly Funny and Serious Stuff.
Celebrity Appearances
Dorito And Mountain Dew Turned To Peter Dinklage And Morgan Freeman For Their Collab Campaign
Meanwhile, Amazon Enlisted A Laundry List Of Celebrities1 For Its Ad 'Alexa Loses Her Voice'
Amazon Also Put Together A Gritty Trailer For Its New Movie 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan,' Starring John Krasinski
Jimmy Fallon Voices This Retrospective On The History Of Pepsi Ads
Danny DeVito Stars In This Spot As The Red M&M
And, Of Course, The Squarespace/Keanu Reeves Connection
Weirdly Funny
Bud Knight Rides In To Expand The 'Dilly Dilly' Universe For Bud Light
Sprint Realized One Of Our Worst Nightmares — Mean-Spirited Artificially Intelligent Beings
Febreze Found The Only Man In The World Whose... 'Bleep' Doesn't Stink
Wendy's Takes A Full 30 Seconds To Just Shit All Over McDonald's
Super Serious
Budweiser Chronicled Its Relief Efforts, Namely Sending Water To Parts Of North America Affected By Natural Disasters In 2017
Stella Artois Enlisted Matt Damon To Spread The Word On Their Initiative To Bring Water To People In Developing Countries
And Finally, An Uber-Inclusive Heartstring Tugger From Coke Called 'The Wonder Of Us'
