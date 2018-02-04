The Best 2018 Super Bowl Ads (So Far)

This Sunday Super Bowl LII will finally be upon us. And if the New England Patriots, the Philadelphia Eagles and/or halftime performer Justin Timberlake aren't your thing, at the very least it's the Christmas of Good Commercials.

And while most companies prefer to debut their ads during the actual game, some release them ahead of time to build hype. We'll be rounding those up right here and sorting them into the following categories: Celebrity Appearances, Weirdly Funny and Serious Stuff.

Celebrity Appearances





Meanwhile, Amazon Enlisted A Laundry List Of Celebrities For Its Ad 'Alexa Loses Her Voice'





Amazon Also Put Together A Gritty Trailer For Its New Movie 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan,' Starring John Krasinski





Jimmy Fallon Voices This Retrospective On The History Of Pepsi Ads





Danny DeVito Stars In This Spot As The Red M&M





















Weirdly Funny

Bud Knight Rides In To Expand The 'Dilly Dilly' Universe For Bud Light





Sprint Realized One Of Our Worst Nightmares — Mean-Spirited Artificially Intelligent Beings





Febreze Found The Only Man In The World Whose... 'Bleep' Doesn't Stink





Wendy's Takes A Full 30 Seconds To Just Shit All Over McDonald's









Super Serious

Budweiser Chronicled Its Relief Efforts, Namely Sending Water To Parts Of North America Affected By Natural Disasters In 2017





Stella Artois Enlisted Matt Damon To Spread The Word On Their Initiative To Bring Water To People In Developing Countries





And Finally, An Uber-Inclusive Heartstring Tugger From Coke Called 'The Wonder Of Us'





Can't get enough capitalism? Here are all the best ads from 2017.