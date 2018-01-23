This Month's Best Streaming Gems

​Here at Digg we try to keep you up-to-date with review roundups on the latest big-item TV and movie premieres. Of course, not everything gets the pre-launch buzz it deserves. In the age of streaming services there's more good stuff than ever, but some of it takes a little time to find an audience and champions amongst critics. Here are some recent gems you might've missed and some good takes on them — if anything here catches your eye, it's just a click away:

'Mosaic' (HBO, 6 episodes… and an app)

From poly-hyphenate Stephen Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon ("Now You See Me," "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure") comes this unorthodox HBO miniseries murder mystery starring Garrett Hedlund, Sharon Stone, Paul Reubens and Devin Ratray. Told over the course of six episodes, "Mosaic" eschews the ordinary whodunit thrills of prestige TV mystery by emphasizing the differences in perspective across all its characters — what each person sees tilts the story this way or that.

Compounding that uncertainty is the free "Mosaic" app that's been released alongside the show, which presents the mystery as an interactive sequence of clips and additional material. It's not so much a "choose your own adventure" as it is a way to tweak the presentation of the story given to you (Soderbergh likens it to the process of editing a film). Big budget interactive storytelling of this type is still very uncharted territory, and Soderbergh's contribution to the medium should be of interest to any curious creator or scholar… while fans of "Oceans 11" or "Logan Lucky" can just content themselves with 6 great episodes of television. Episodes air from January 22nd to the 26th on HBO, ending with a double-bill of parts 5 and 6. You can download the app on iOS and Android.

Soderbergh’s formal mastery is long-established, but what makes this new miniseries especially good is how it uses the framework of a standard-issue mystery to interrogate our understanding of storytelling conventions. More specifically, the entire concept of our own vision and command of facts as a deeply fallible enterprise, one in which there are no easy answers—or possibly any answers at all.

[The A.V. Club]

Solomon’s script is packed with organic humor and little moments that further the dimensionality of the experience—it’s all in the details, and Mosaic has details in spades. Soderbergh characteristically serves as director, camera operator, cinematographer, and editor on the entirety of Mosaic, and his intimate camerawork drives home the character-driven nature of this whole ordeal. The Soderbergh faithful will not be disappointed.

[Collider]

Soderbergh himself would like it very much if you watched the show and experimented with the app:

Ultimately — and undoubtedly with some encouragement from HBO — Soderbergh decided to do his own linear edit of the narrative. It includes some scenes that aren’t available in the app. But he won’t call it the definitive take. “I don’t think either one is better — they’re just very different,” he says. “The app version is immersive in a different way than the linear version. Because I think there’s really no substitute for watching an hour solid, as opposed to a 23-minute chunk in which you’ve got these little discoveries. It’s just a different experience.”

[The Verge]

Watch it if: the tied-up-with-a-bow mysteries of so many police procedurals have left you feeling stuck in a rut.





'The End Of The F**king World' (Netflix, 8 episodes)

"The End Of The F**king World" is a very, very British co-production between Netflix and Channel 4. Starring Alex Lawther ("The Imitation Game") as James and Jessica Barden ("The Lobster") as Alyssa, the show follows the teen couple on a descent into danger and crime — oh, and James is a self-diagnosed psychopath who's thinking about killing Alyssa.



What starts as an off-beat black comedy (boy meets girl, girl crushes on boy, boy plans to murder girl) turns into a nuanced examination of childhood hardship, teenage heartache and adult unreliability. Yes, James and Alyssa are delusional, misanthropic teens; they'll piss you off a bit at first. By the end of the show's pleasantly short runtime (it clocks in at about 2.5 hours, other Netflix shows should take note) you'll find yourself pulling for the weirdo brats who look positively stable compared to the bitter, broken and bleak world that hems them in.

Tonally, it’s one of the weirdest things you’ll see in 2018: It’s a gory comedy and a sideways drama, a love story about two people closed off from their feelings, a road-trip movie that nods to True Romance, and a rebellious young-adult adventure. There’s murder and mayhem and moments of real connection. It ought to be one of the most talked-about… somethings of the year.

[The A.V. Club]

A relatively late turn — over an hour into the two-and-a-half-hour series — provides a much-needed sense of purpose, and suddenly “The End of the F***ing World” becomes a darkly compelling journey of self-discovery and adolescent confusion. James develops into more than a disturbed wannabe serial killer; he’s a confused kid trying to cope with pain the only way he knows how. Alyssa isn’t an uncaring, self-destructive disruptor, but a child acting out to get the attention she actually needs.

[IndieWire]

What carries the series, though, is the connection between James and Alyssa. Their escapades as they seek out Alyssa’s real father are unfailingly madcap and sometimes sinister, but it becomes increasingly clear how young they both are, and how endearingly useless. (“I’m trying to think what adults do in a situation like this,” Alyssa says after they break into a house. “Shall we go downstairs and have a glass of wine?”) Still, they forge a genuine emotional bond that’s only slightly undermined in early episodes by James’s thoughts about murder, and Alyssa’s observations that sometimes James seems like he’s “a bit dead.”

[The Atlantic]

Watch it if: all the "true crime" and grisly dramas out there have you begging to see the tropes of serial killer stories turned on their heads.





'The Path' (Hulu, 3rd season episodes debuting weekly)

In the fast-moving world of streaming TV, "The Path" is now a granddaddy of Hulu dramas. It's back for a third season that seems poised to finally expand on the cult-y nature of Meyerism, the fictional belief system at the show's center. What happens when a cult (or, charitably, a new religion) undergoes a leadership change? What happens when outside scrutiny mounts? Or when new challenges come from splinters of the faith? Expect this new batch of episodes to poke at all those questions — and don't sleep on a show that's greatest revelations might be yet-to-come.



Season three of The Path is making the theme of redemption very clear. It’s time to right the wrongs: of the Meyerist movement, and of the Hulu drama itself. Aaron Paul’s Eddie Lane is the new leader of the movement, as he is the Guardian of the Light, or Superhero Cult Guy. Oh, but he’s making some changes. He doesn’t want it to be so cult-y, but he does want it to be clear he’s in charge now. And after a video of him performing a miracle goes viral, his followers are fully on-board. Plus, Boss Eddie is so much more fun to watch than Lost Eddie.

[Decider]

The season delves into the challenges facing a new religion trying to establish itself in a world that’s so tied to old beliefs, it’s instinctively cynical toward new ones. “The Path” doesn’t argue that such skepticism is unearned — cults are very real and very dangerous — but the association of a cult has always haunted Meyerism, and they’ve never seen the ramifications they do this season.

[IndieWire]

The Path is still a gut punch of a series where characters’ displays of intense faith and devotion just make you cringe and feel bad. It’s easy to lose track of this three seasons in, but so many lives get destroyed in this show. Faith can be just as frightening as any monster and this show never lets its audience forget that. In a lot of ways, this season really sets things on fire and lets the manipulation and doubt go wild. There’s also the slow emergence of a “Shadow Meyerist Group” that’s not only thrilling, but broadens the scope of the series in a very fatalistic, enlightening way.

[Den of Geek!]

Watch it if: you've ever considered getting your own Heaven's Gate tracksuit get-up (but, you know, not seriously).





'DEVILMAN crybaby' (Netflix, 10 episodes)

Even for the anime skeptics and haters out there, it should be of interest to hear that some people think Netflix has maybe gone too far with "DEVILMAN crybaby." Based on the '70s manga series "Devilman" by Go Nagai and adapted for the screen by director Masaaki Yuasa and writer Ichirō Ōkouchi, this show goes way out there with its visuals and violence. Yuasa and Ōkouchi also make room for human tenderness and authentic relationships in their story that regularly features evisceration of-and-by sexed-up demons.



If you're open to anything just watch the first episode and see if it clicks for you. Who knows, it might be a long time before Netflix grants this much freedom for one of its animated projects again.

It’s a peak example of director Yuasa’s brand of balancing surrealist art and a real love for young people. The combination makes the show much easier to consume, and every tonal change stands out the more so for it. There’s something striking about an anime that can toe this fine line with such seeming ease.

[Polygon]

Devilman Crybaby is easy to scoff at, thanks to its wonky animation and extremely NSFW story. But it flies in the face of expectations of what a Netflix cartoon can be, whether it’s subverting toxic masculinity and traditional story arcs about how heroes will always triumph, or openly embracing queer stories, rather than leaving them as subtext. It moves from jawdropping to heartbreaking at a moment’s notice, but it never strays from being unforgettable.

[The Verge]

Simply summarizing the story doesn’t do justice to the visuals, especially in the first episode, which push the conventions of anime to the breaking point. The series settles into a more traditional style after that, but every so often breaks out the most eye-melting psychedelia seen on the small screen since the mid-90s heyday of MTV’s Liquid Television.

[Forbes]

Watch it if: you like shows and movies that go way over the top and subtle-enough-to-miss at their own weirdo rhythm.​