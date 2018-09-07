The Week's Coolest Space Images

Panorama Of Vera Rubin Ridge (Header Image)



After snagging a new rock sample on August 9, 2018 (Sol 2137), NASA's Curiosity rover surveyed its surroundings on Mars, producing a 360-degree panorama of its current location on Vera Rubin Ridge.



Smart-1's Crash Site

This greyscale, mottled image shows a patch of the Moon's surface, and features an intriguing shape towards the top of the frame. This was actually made by a spacecraft — it marks the final resting place of ESA's SMART-1 (Small Missions for Advanced Research in Technology-1).

'Snow Swamp' On Canada's Lowell Glacier

Over a mere four days this summer, snow from the previous winter melted into a pond of slush on Canada's Lowell Glacier. Mauri Pelto, a glaciologist at Nichols College, called the area of water-saturated snow a "snow swamp."



Cosmic Collision Forges Galactic One Ring

Astronomers have used NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory to discover a ring of black holes or neutron stars in a galaxy 300 million light years from Earth. This ring, while not wielding power over Middle Earth, may help scientists better understand what happens when galaxies smash into one another in catastrophic impacts.



Saturn's Famous Hexagon

A new long-term study using data from NASA's Cassini spacecraft has revealed a surprising feature emerging at Saturn's northern pole as it nears summertime: a warming, high-altitude vortex with a hexagonal shape, akin to the famous hexagon seen deeper down in Saturn's clouds.

Bright Spots On Ceres

Bright surface features on the dwarf planet Ceres known as faculae were first discovered by NASA's Dawn spacecraft in 2015. This mosaic of one such feature, Cerealia Facula, combines images obtained from altitudes as low as 22 miles (35 km) above Ceres' surface.



Summer Ship Tracks In The Pacific

In August 2018, long, narrow clouds stood out against the backdrop of marine clouds blanketing much of the North Pacific Ocean. Known as ship tracks, the distinctive clouds form when water vapor condenses around the tiny particles emitted by ships in their exhaust. Ship tracks typically form in areas where thin, low-lying stratus and cumulus clouds are present.



