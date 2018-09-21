The Week's Coolest Space Images

 NASA/Naval Research Laboratory/Parker Solar Probe
First Light Data For NASA's Parker Solar Probe (Header Image)

Just over a month into its mission, NASA's Parker Solar Probe has returned first-light data from each of its four instrument suites. These early observations – while not yet examples of the key science observations Parker Solar Probe will take closer to the Sun – show that each of the instruments is working well. 

Frosty Crater On Mars

 ESA/Roscosmos/CaSSIS

This particular crater is known to have active gullies – small, incised networks of narrow channels at the rim of the crater that are associated with debris flows. Ice-rich landslide-like flows of material down-slope can be seen in this image – perhaps related to the ‘defrosting’ of the ice as the seasons change.

The Green Comet

 Greg Ruppel

Something small and green recently flittered across our skies. On 10 September, comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner made its closest approach to the Sun in 72 years — 151 million km from our star and just 58.6 million km away from Earth (about a third of the distance from here to the Sun).

NASA's TESS Shares First Science Image In Hunt to Find New Worlds

 NASA/MIT/TESS

NASA’s newest planet hunter, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), is now providing valuable data to help scientists discover and study exciting new exoplanets, or planets beyond our solar system... This “first light” science image captures a wealth of stars and other objects, including systems previously known to have exoplanets.

Cassini's Final View Of Titan's Northern Lakes And Seas

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI

During NASA's Cassini mission's final distant encounter with Saturn's giant moon Titan, the spacecraft captured the enigmatic moon's north polar landscape of lakes and seas, which are filled with liquid methane and ethane.

