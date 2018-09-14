 NASA
STARRY STARRY NIGHT

The Week's Coolest Space Images

Hurricane Florence Viewed From The Space Station (Header Image)

Astronaut Ricky Arnold, from aboard the International Space Station, shared this image of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 10, taken as the orbiting laboratory flew over the massive storm.

Juno Captures Elusive 'Brown Barge'

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill

Brown barges are cyclonic regions that usually lie within Jupiter's dark North Equatorial Belt, although they are sometimes found in the similarly dark South Equatorial Belt as well. They can often be difficult to detect visually because their color blends in with the dark surroundings.

Staring Down Hurricane Florence

 ESA/NASA–A. Gerst

"Ever stared down the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane? It's chilling, even from space," says European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex), who is currently living and working aboard the International Space Station as a member of the Expedition 56 crew.

A Galactic Gem

 ESO

FORS2, an instrument mounted on ESO’s Very Large Telescope captured the spiral galaxy NGC 3981 in all its glory.

Trouble Brewing In The Atlantic

 NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using VIIRS data from the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership

On September 9, 2018, Florence, Isaac, and Helene were all churning up the North Atlantic. The trio of storms is visible in this image acquired by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite.

Saturn And Its Moons At Opposition

 NASA, ESA, A. Simon (GSFC) and the OPAL Team, and J. DePasquale (STScI)

This is a composite image taken by Hubble on 6 June 2018 showing a fully-illuminated Saturn and its rings, along with six of its 62 known moons. 

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is an associate editor at Digg.

