The Week's Coolest Space Images

Time-Lapse Sequence Of Jupiter's North (Header Image)

From left to right, this sequence of images was taken between 9:54 p.m. and 10:11 p.m. PDT on July 15 (12:54 a.m. and 1:11 a.m. EDT on July 16), as the spacecraft performed its 14th close flyby of Jupiter.

Lights Of Java

A member of the Expedition 56 crew currently onboard the station took this nighttime image of Java, Indonesia's largest island [...] The island of Java is the geographic and economic center of Indonesia and with a population of more than 141 million people, it is the world’s most populous island.



Hubble's Lucky Observation Of An Enigmatic Cloud

Unlike many of Hubble’s targets, this object has not been studied in detail and its exact nature is unclear. At first glance it appears to be a small, rather isolated region of star formation, and one might assume that the effects of fierce ultraviolet radiation from bright, young stars probably were the cause of the eye-catching shapes of the gas. However, the bright, boomerang-shaped feature may tell a more dramatic tale.



The Center Of The Storm

Intricate swirls in Jupiter's volatile northern hemisphere are captured in this color-enhanced image from NASA's Juno spacecraft.



The Carina Nebula In Infrared Light

This spectacular image of the Carina nebula reveals the dynamic cloud of interstellar matter and thinly spread gas and dust as never before.



A Piercing Celestial Eye Stares Back At Hubble

This dramatic image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the planetary nebula NGC 3918, a brilliant cloud of colorful gas in the constellation of Centaurus, around 4,900 light-years from Earth.

15 Of Spitzer's Greatest Discoveries From 15 Years In Space (Illustration)

In May 2009, scientists using data from Spitzer produced the first-ever "weather map" of an exoplanet -- a planet that orbits a star other than the Sun. This exoplanet weather map charted temperature variations over the surface of a giant gas planet, HD 189733b.



