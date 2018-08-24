 NASA/Joshua Stevens/Adam Voiland
STARRY STARRY NIGHT

The Week's Coolest Space Images

Just Another Day On Aerosol Earth (Header Illustration)

If you have ever watched smoke billowing from a wildfire, ash erupting from a volcano or dust blowing in the wind, you have seen aerosols. Satellites like NASA's Earth-observing satellites, Terra, Aqua, Aura and Suomi NPP, "see" them as well, though they offer a completely different perspective from hundreds of kilometers above Earth's surface.

Space Station Flight Over Hurricane Lane

 NASA/Ricky Arnold
 

NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold photographed a massive storm in the Pacific Ocean during a flyover from the International Space Station. Arnold shared images on social media on Aug. 22, 2018, and wrote, "#HurricaneLane in the early morning hours near #Hawaii. The crew of the @Space_Station sends much aloha to everyone there."

The Dark Side Of The Moon

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Saturn's moon Tethys disappears behind Titan as observed by Cassini on Nov. 26, 2009. Tethys is about 660 miles (1,070 kilometers) across. At about 3,200 miles (5,100 kilometers) wide, Titan is larger than the planet Mercury, and was much closer to Cassini than Tethys at the time of this image.

Planet Of Clouds

 ESA/NASA-A.Gerst

From the vantage point of space, astronaut Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency reminds us of the the [sic] beauty and wonder of our planet. Gerst is a geophysicist, volcanologist and currently one of six humans aboard the International Space Station.

Star Density Map

 Galaxy Map / K. Jardine

With an unprecedented catalogue of 3D positions and 2D motions of more than a billion stars, plus additional information on smaller subsets of stars and other celestial sources, Gaia has provided astronomers with an astonishing resource to explore the distribution and composition of the Galaxy and to investigate its past and future evolution.

A World On Fire

 NASA

The world is on fire. Or so it appears in this image from NASA's Worldview. The red points overlaid on the image designate those areas that by using thermal bands detect actively burning fires.

