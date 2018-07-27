NASA Earth Observatory images by Joshua Stevens and Lauren Dauphin, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey and MODIS data from LANCE/EOSDIS Rapid Response.

 
STARRY STARRY NIGHT

The Week's Coolest Space Images

Summer Blooms In The Baltic And Barents (Header Image)

Every summer, phytoplankton spread across the northern basins of the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, with blooms spanning hundreds and sometimes thousands of kilometers... Blooms this summer off of Scandinavia seem to be particularly intense.

[Read more]

A Jovian Storm

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Bjorn Jonsson

A swirling storm somersaults through Jupiter's South Equatorial Belt in this view taken by NASA's Juno spacecraft. This feature -- not to be confused with the planet's iconic Great Red Spot -- is escorted by several smaller, reddish vortices above and to the left.

[Read more]

Mars Before And After Dust Storm

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Side-by-side movies shows how dust has enveloped the Red Planet, courtesy of the Mars Color Imager (MARCI) camera onboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).

[Read more]

A Star Passes A Supermassive Black Hole (Illustration)

 ESO/M. Kornmesser

This artist’s impression shows the path of the star S2 as it passes very close to the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way. As it gets close to the black hole the very strong gravitational field causes the colour of the star to shift slightly to the red, an effect of Einstein’s general thery of relativity.

[Read more]

An Astronaut's View Of Mount St. Helens

 ISS Crew Earth Observations Facility and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, Johnson Space Center

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station shot this photograph of Mount St. Helens almost 37 years after the cataclysmic volcanic eruption. Fifty-seven people lost their lives and thousands of animals were killed by the violent eruption that lasted nine hours and dramatically changed the landscape.

[Read more]

 Saturn's Opulent Rings

 NASA, ESA, Amy Simon and the OPAL Team, and J. DePasquale (STScI)

Saturn was photographed as it approached a June 27 opposition, when the planet is directly opposite to the Sun in the night sky and is at its yearly closest distance to the Earth. Though all of the gas giants boast rings, Saturn’s are the largest and most spectacular, stretching out eight times the radius of the planet.

[Read more]

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is an associate editor at Digg.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BEAR IT ALL

0 diggs
Luckily for the bear, state wildlife officials in Colorado Springs were there to pop open a manhole cover so he could escape. After he eased through the manhole, officials deterred him from the residential neighborhood with nonlethal slug shots.
MORTGAGES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Searching For The Right House? First You Need The Right Budget

1 digg better.com
A lot of online calculators claim that they can tell you how much you can afford, but only an actual lender can give you an accurate estimate of how much you can afford. Better shows how much you can actually afford in just three minutes.
KER PANIC

9 diggs Atlas Obscura
Angkor was the seat of authority for the Khmer Empire for more than 600 years, from the ninth to 15th centuries, except for a 17-year interval when political power and courtly life shifted to Koh Ker. New archaeological evidence might explain why Koh Ker’s glory days were so brief: The new capital’s massive water-management system failed spectacularly soon after it was built.