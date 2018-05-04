The Week's Coolest Space Images

Rotation Of The Large Magellanic Cloud (Header Image)
Last week the much-awaited second slew of data from ESA's Gaia mission was released, providing information on a phenomenal 1.7 billion stars — the richest star catalogue to date... This image combines the total density of stars detected by Gaia in each pixel with information about the proper motion of stars — their velocity across the sky — which is represented as the texture of the image, giving it a fingerprint-like appearance.
Tinder Fire In Arizona Viewed By NASA's MISR
On April 30 at 11:15 a.m. local time, the Multi-angle Imaging SpectroRadiometer (MISR) captured imagery of the Tinder Fire as it passed overhead on NASA's Terra satellite.
Stellar Family Portrait In X-Rays
Young stars stand out to Chandra because they have strong magnetic activity that heats their outer atmosphere to tens of millions of degrees Celsius and causes them to emit X-rays. Infrared measurements assist in verifying that an X-ray source is a young star and in inferring the star's properties.
Tangled Up In Blue
The lone active region visible on our Sun put on a fine display with its tangled magnetic field lines swaying and twisting above it (Apr. 24-26, 2018) when viewed in a wavelength of extreme ultraviolet light.
A Moon Like No Other
Far across the solar system, where Earth appears merely as a pale blue dot, NASA's Galileo spacecraft spent eight years orbiting Jupiter. During that time, the mission made a host of discoveries on the gas giant's moons, including the observation of a magnetic environment around Ganymede that was distinct from Jupiter's own magnetic field.