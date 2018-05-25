The Week's Coolest Space Images

A Spiral Galaxy In Disguise (Header Image)

NGC 1032 is located about a hundred million light-years away in the constellation Cetus (the Sea Monster). Although beautiful, this image perhaps does not do justice to the galaxy’s true aesthetic appeal: NGC 1032 is actually a spectacular spiral galaxy, but from Earth, the galaxy’s vast disk of gas, dust and stars is seen nearly edge-on.

[Read more]

Curiosity Drills

NASA's Curiosity rover successfully drilled a hole 2 inches (5.1 centimeters) deep in a target called "Duluth" on May 20, 2018. The hole is about .6 inches (1.6 centimeters) across. It was the first rock sample captured by the drill since October 2016. A mechanical issue took the drill offline in December 2016.

[Read more]

When North Is South

This new perspective of Jupiter from the south makes the Great Red Spot appear as though it is in northern territory. This view is unique to Juno and demonstrates how different our view is when we step off the Earth and experience the true nature of our three-dimensional universe.

[Read more]

Hidden Secrets In A Star Formation

While there are several star-formation sites dotted throughout this scene, the most striking ones surround the dark, heart-shaped area in the top right of the image. Hidden at the centre of the dark region lie the massive star WR48a and its two neighbours, stellar clusters Danks 1 and 2. All three play an important role in triggering the formation of new stars, even if they themselves are relatively young objects no older than a few million years (for comparison, the Sun is around 4.6 billion years old).



[Read more]

A Whole Other Titanic World

On May 6, 2012, Cassini's cameras caught an arresting view of Saturn's largest moon, Titan, drifting before the planet... Larger than the planet Mercury, Titan measures 3,200 miles (5,150 kilometers) across. In this closeup from the same observation, some of the intriguing world's unique features come into clearer view.

[Read more]