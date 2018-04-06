The Week's Coolest Space Images

A Cosmic Cold Front (Header Image)

A gigantic and resilient "cold front" hurtling through the Perseus galaxy cluster has been studied using data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory.



Gullies Of Matara Crater

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/de943d1134f64cd9972b956acbc9213d_34bfed6690464bb9946b9675c632e140_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Gullies on Martian sand dunes, like these in Matara Crater, have been very active, with many flows in the last ten years. The flows typically occur when seasonal frost is present.



The Sun In Three Wavelengths

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e0624771e21942d399a4cbaa128a3075_34bfed6690464bb9946b9675c632e140_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory ran together three sequences of the sun taken in three different extreme ultraviolet wavelengths to better illustrate how different features that appear in one sequence are difficult if not impossible to see in the others (Mar. 20-21, 2018).



An Isolated Neutron Star

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/843f668afdce437487e922474c75f9fe_34bfed6690464bb9946b9675c632e140_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

The blue spot at the centre of the red ring is an isolated neutron star with a weak magnetic field, the first identified outside the Milky Way.



The Farthest Star Ever Seen

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/5837cd278de94f72a3241a66cfdd7ff9_34bfed6690464bb9946b9675c632e140_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Icarus, whose official name is MACS J1149+2223 Lensed Star 1, is the farthest individual star ever seen. It is only visible because it is being magnified by the gravity of a massive galaxy cluster, located about 5 billion light-years from Earth.



A Galaxy Missing Dark Matter

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/418afcb9e2414897b298f7684d305034_34bfed6690464bb9946b9675c632e140_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

The unique galaxy, called NGC 1052-DF2, contains at most 1/400th the amount of dark matter that astronomers had expected. The galaxy is as large as our Milky Way, but it had escaped attention because it contains only 1/200th the number of stars.

