The Week's Coolest Space Images

The Subtle Colors Of Saturn's Rings (Header Image)

Saturn's rings display their subtle colors in this view captured on Aug. 22, 2009, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The particles that make up the rings range in size from smaller than a grain of sand to as large as mountains, and are mostly made of water ice. The exact nature of the material responsible for bestowing color on the rings remains a matter of intense debate among scientists.

1.7 Billion Stars, Mapped

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/52e4084461eb48d4baa6baf1f6e2c4a0_1c13b67a648a4ec8bb482eb14307a5c7_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Gaia's all-sky view of our Milky Way Galaxy and neighbouring galaxies, based on measurements of nearly 1.7 billion stars. The map shows the total brightness and colour of stars observed by the ESA satellite in each portion of the sky between July 2014 and May 2016.

Greece From Up High

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/1e6cee7031d44791b7a6bdeafbb7a91b_1c13b67a648a4ec8bb482eb14307a5c7_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This view from above the nation of Turkey looks out across the Aegean Sea, over Greece and onto the Ionian Sea where Sicily and the boot of Italy are barely visible.

Galaxy Megamergers (Artist Rendering)

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f9e9c38eb00f43f7b572fd89351daba4_1c13b67a648a4ec8bb482eb14307a5c7_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This artist's impression of SPT2349-56 shows a group of interacting and merging galaxies in the early Universe. Such mergers have been spotted using the ALMA and APEX telescopes and represent the formation of galaxies clusters, the most massive objects in the modern Universe.



Behold The Northern Lights

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/92202e53d8454be3ad089d21b5e27d1b_1c13b67a648a4ec8bb482eb14307a5c7_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

At 3:46 a.m. Eastern Tme on April 21, 2018, the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite acquired this image of the aurora borealis over North America. The nighttime image was made possible through VIIRS "day-night band," which detects light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared and uses filtering techniques to observe signals such as airglow, auroras, wildfires, city lights, and reflected moonlight.

A View Of Mount Rainier

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f64f41240ad243158a8f991c4f04299f_1c13b67a648a4ec8bb482eb14307a5c7_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold captured this clear view of Mount Rainier National Park as the International Space Station orbited above at about 17,500 miles per hour.



