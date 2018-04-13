 NASA
WHEN SUNRISE CRASHES AN AURORA PARTY

The Week's Coolest Space Images

The Aurora And The Sunrise (Header Image)

"Sunrise crashes an aurora party over the southern hemisphere," said astronaut Ricky Arnold of the image he snapped from the International Space Station.

Intricate Clouds Of Jupiter

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill

The color-enhanced image was taken on April 1, 2018 at 2:32 a.m. PST (5:32 a.m. EST), as Juno performed its twelfth close flyby of Jupiter.

A Zoo Of Discs

 ESO/H. Avenhaus et al./E. Sissa et al./DARTT-S and SHINE collaborations

New images from the SPHERE instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope are revealing the dusty discs surrounding nearby young stars in greater detail than previously achieved. They show a bizarre variety of shapes, sizes and structures, including the likely effects of planets still in the process of forming.

Egg Island

 Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2018), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Covering just 800 sq m, Egg Island is officially an islet. This tiny uninhabited patch is at the northwest end of the long thin chain of islands that form the Eleuthera archipelago, about 70 km from Nassau. Its name perhaps originates from the seabird eggs collected here.

An Einstein Ring

 ESA/Hubble & NASA; Acknowledgment: Judy Schmidt

These graceful arcs are examples of a cosmic phenomenon known as an Einstein ring. The ring is created as the light from a distant object [sic], like galaxies, pass by an extremely large mass, like this galaxy cluster. In this image, the light from a background galaxy is diverted and distorted around the massive intervening cluster and forced to travel along many different light paths toward Earth, making it seem as though the galaxy is in several places at once.

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is a weekend editor at Digg.

