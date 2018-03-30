The Week's Coolest Space Images

So Long, Tiangong-1 (Header Image)

In the next few days, an unoccupied Chinese space station, Tiangong-1, is expected to reenter the atmosphere following the end of its operational life. Most of the craft should burn up... These radar images (the image above is a composite of two separate images) were acquired last week by the Tracking and Imaging Radar system — one of the world's most capable — operated by Germany's Fraunhofer FHR research institute at Wachtberg, near Bonn, when the craft was at an altitude of about 270 km.



Jupiter In Abstract

The original image captures a close-up view of numerous storms in the northern hemisphere of Jupiter. To produce this artwork, Lundh selected a more contrasting part of one of Jupiter's storms, then cropped the image and applied an oil-painting filter.

Curiosity Is Ready For Clay

This mosaic taken by NASA's Mars Curiosity rover looks uphill at Mount Sharp, which Curiosity has been climbing. Highlighted in white is an area with clay-bearing rocks that scientists are eager to explore; it could shed additional light on the role of water in creating Mount Sharp.



The Explosion Of A White Dwarf (Illustration)

This animation shows the explosion of a white dwarf, an extremely dense remnant of a star that can no longer burn nuclear fuel at its core. In this "type Ia" supernova, white dwarf's gravity steals material away from a nearby stellar companion.



Turning Snow Orange

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/2115fca987b7417594c628f153c036a2_17acbd57d5dd42f0887b5e47f7ba5bcd_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Sand and dust stirred up by desert storms in north Africa have caused snow in eastern Europe to turn orange, transforming mountainous regions into Mars-like landscapes.

