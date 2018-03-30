 Fraunhofer FHR
FALLING FROM ORBIT

The Week's Coolest Space Images

So Long, Tiangong-1 (Header Image)

In the next few days, an unoccupied Chinese space station, Tiangong-1, is expected to reenter the atmosphere following the end of its operational life. Most of the craft should burn up... These radar images (the image above is a composite of two separate images) were acquired last week by the Tracking and Imaging Radar system — one of the world's most capable — operated by Germany's Fraunhofer FHR research institute at Wachtberg, near Bonn, when the craft was at an altitude of about 270 km.

Jupiter In Abstract

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Rick Lundh

The original image captures a close-up view of numerous storms in the northern hemisphere of Jupiter. To produce this artwork, Lundh selected a more contrasting part of one of Jupiter's storms, then cropped the image and applied an oil-painting filter.

Curiosity Is Ready For Clay

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

This mosaic taken by NASA's Mars Curiosity rover looks uphill at Mount Sharp, which Curiosity has been climbing. Highlighted in white is an area with clay-bearing rocks that scientists are eager to explore; it could shed additional light on the role of water in creating Mount Sharp.

The Explosion Of A White Dwarf (Illustration)

NASA/JPL-Caltech
 
White Dwarf Star Explosion
 
 NASA/JPL-Caltech

This animation shows the explosion of a white dwarf, an extremely dense remnant of a star that can no longer burn nuclear fuel at its core. In this "type Ia" supernova, white dwarf's gravity steals material away from a nearby stellar companion. 

Turning Snow Orange

 Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2018), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Sand and dust stirred up by desert storms in north Africa have caused snow in eastern Europe to turn orange, transforming mountainous regions into Mars-like landscapes.

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is a weekend editor at Digg.

