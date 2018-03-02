The Week's Coolest Space Images

The Sun's Magnetic Power Struggle (Header Image)

On Oct. 24, 2014, NASA's SDO observed an X-class solar flare erupt from a Jupiter-sized sunspot group.



A Young Star Rises

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/3aff06b1ede849fb9fdc2513200217a3_7afad29ce37a4c28980151a6c7b50206_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

Nestled in the young Ophiuchus star-forming region, 410 light-years from the Sun, a fascinating protoplanetary disc named AS 209 is slowly being carved into shape.



The Jovian 'Twilight Zone'

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/186dd2cf455d4f8da244c85b8b1f8be8_7afad29ce37a4c28980151a6c7b50206_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

To make features more visible in Jupiter's terminator -- the region where day meets night -- the Juno team adjusted JunoCam so that it would perform like a portrait photographer taking multiple photos at different exposures, hoping to capture one image with the intended light balance.



Calm After The Galactic Storm

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/d19a74615eca493a8571b8920211d824_7afad29ce37a4c28980151a6c7b50206_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

What happens when galaxies collide? In this case, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope spots the calm after the galactic storm[.]

Bering Strait

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/2097dc291ef64bbfb46be5f9f33c737f_7afad29ce37a4c28980151a6c7b50206_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

The Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission takes us over the Bering Strait, which connects the Pacific and Arctic Oceans between Russia and the US state of Alaska.

22 Years Of SOHO

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e6adbf157c264c389e3fe2564c845321_7afad29ce37a4c28980151a6c7b50206_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Each image shown here is a snapshot of the Sun taken every spring with the Extreme ultraviolet Imaging Telescope on SOHO. Observing in the ultraviolet reveals the Sun’s corona – the extremely hot atmosphere, up to some 2 million degrees, that extends millions of kilometres into space.

