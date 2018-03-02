 Tahar Amari et al./Center for Theoretical Physics/École Polytechnique/NASA Goddard/Joy Ng
THE JOVIAN 'TWILIGHT ZONE'

The Week's Coolest Space Images

The Sun's Magnetic Power Struggle (Header Image)

On Oct. 24, 2014, NASA's SDO observed an X-class solar flare erupt from a Jupiter-sized sunspot group.

A Young Star Rises

 ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/ D. Fedele et al.

Nestled in the young Ophiuchus star-forming region, 410 light-years from the Sun, a fascinating protoplanetary disc named AS 209 is slowly being carved into shape.

The Jovian 'Twilight Zone'

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstadt

To make features more visible in Jupiter's terminator -- the region where day meets night -- the Juno team adjusted JunoCam so that it would perform like a portrait photographer taking multiple photos at different exposures, hoping to capture one image with the intended light balance. 

Calm After The Galactic Storm

 NASA

What happens when galaxies collide? In this case, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope spots the calm after the galactic storm[.]

Bering Strait

 Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2017–18), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

The Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission takes us over the Bering Strait, which connects the Pacific and Arctic Oceans between Russia and the US state of Alaska.

22 Years Of SOHO

 SOHO (ESA & NASA)

Each image shown here is a snapshot of the Sun taken every spring with the Extreme ultraviolet Imaging Telescope on SOHO. Observing in the ultraviolet reveals the Sun’s corona – the extremely hot atmosphere, up to some 2 million degrees, that extends millions of kilometres into space.

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is a weekend editor at Digg.

