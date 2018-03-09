The Week's Coolest Space Images

Cyclones Encircle Jupiter's North Pole (Header Image)

In this composite image, derived from data collected by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument aboard NASA's Juno mission to Jupiter, shows the central cyclone at the planet's north pole and the eight cyclones that encircle it.

Looking Out At Saturn

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/b16434055c05453c822851feef0ffad8_349388e55cd448b6839e86c5eb07b2e9_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

In this image, NASA's Cassini sees Saturn and its rings through a haze of Sun glare on the camera lens. If you could travel to Saturn in person and look out the window of your spacecraft when the Sun was at a certain angle, you might see a view very similar to this one.

Earth In Kepler's Eye

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/44fc10fa3ba24a0ba70f3bdb214218e8_349388e55cd448b6839e86c5eb07b2e9_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This Kepler image of Earth was recently beamed back home. Captured on Dec. 10, 2017 after the spacecraft adjusted its telescope to a new field of view, Earth's reflection as it slipped past was so extraordinarily bright that it created a saber-like saturation bleed across the instrument’s sensors, obscuring the neighboring Moon.

A Stellar Nursery

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/2d5845e97e634fdebb54d5625a0f8e99_349388e55cd448b6839e86c5eb07b2e9_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This spectacular and unusual image shows part of the famous Orion Nebula, a star formation region lying about 1350 light-years from Earth. It combines a mosaic of millimetre wavelength images from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the IRAM 30-metre telescope, shown in red, with a more familiar infrared view from the HAWK-I instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope, shown in blue.



Saturn's Greatest Storm

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/820d139aa98c48f59be0253ba49b05cc_349388e55cd448b6839e86c5eb07b2e9_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Saturn's storm are sights to behold. Unlike other planets in the Solar System, the ringed planet seems to store up huge amounts of energy over multiple Earth decades and then release it all at once in the form of a swirling and chaotic lightning storm.

Southest Nambibia

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/1bcf886477fe447896aa68d7b1617c28_349388e55cd448b6839e86c5eb07b2e9_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Although this image might look more like the surface of Mars, it was actually captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission and shows southeast Namibia and the western edge of the Kalahari Desert.

The Case Of The Martian Boulder Piles

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0611635f787846a9880f8245d784a6c9_349388e55cd448b6839e86c5eb07b2e9_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

In the Arctic back on Earth, rocks can be organized by a process called "frost heave." With frost heave, repeatedly freezing and thawing of the ground can bring rocks to the surface and organize them into piles, stripes, or even circles. On Earth, one of these temperature cycles takes a year, but on Mars it might be connected to changes in the planet's orbit around the Sun that take much longer.

