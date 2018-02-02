The Week's Coolest Space Images

A Spiral In Pegasus (Header Image)

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows a spiral galaxy known as NGC 7331. First spotted by the prolific galaxy hunter William Herschel in 1784, NGC 7331 is located about 45 million light-years away in the constellation of Pegasus (the Winged Horse).



[Read more]

Jupiter's Stormy North

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/1db9fcc010da4ff9b88eb0a183e71f07_45dc956753bc41c0a676dcf1d766ee30_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

While at first glance the view may appear to be in Jupiter's south, the raw source images were obtained when Juno was above the planet's northern hemisphere looking south, potentially causing a sense of disorientation to the viewer.



[Read more]

The Tarantula Nebula

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/d1e6c3e039984ddc92a529c3882bc3ec_45dc956753bc41c0a676dcf1d766ee30_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This image of the dramatic star formation region 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula, was created from a mosaic of images taken using the HAWK-I instrument working without adaptive optics.

[Read more]

Lupus 3

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/50e8b1844abb4a20b42f441127cf707a_45dc956753bc41c0a676dcf1d766ee30_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This dense cloud is a star-forming region called Lupus 3, where dazzlingly hot stars are born from collapsing masses of gas and dust. This image was created from images taken using the VLT Survey Telescope and the MPG/ESO 2.2-metre telescope and is the most detailed image taken so far of this region.

[Read more]

The Penguin And The Egg

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e832508e633043c4947a3e54a8065a57_45dc956753bc41c0a676dcf1d766ee30_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This image of distant interacting galaxies, known collectively as Arp 142, bears an uncanny resemblance to a penguin guarding an egg. Data from NASA's Spitzer and Hubble space telescopes have been combined to show these dramatic galaxies in light that spans the visible and infrared parts of the spectrum.

[Read more]

Bound By Gravity

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/b24f4063cd8d4531a0bdff1d2ef5a760_45dc956753bc41c0a676dcf1d766ee30_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope reveals a glistening and ancient globular cluster named NGC 3201 — a gathering of hundreds of thousands of stars bound together by gravity. NGC 3201 was discovered in 1826 by the Scottish astronomer James Dunlop, who described it as a "pretty large, pretty bright" object that becomes "rather irregular" towards its center.

[Read more]