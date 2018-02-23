 NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/SSI
PHOBOS AND DEIMOS

The Week's Coolest Space Images

Observing Martian Moons (Header Image)

Phobos and Deimos, the moons of Mars, are seen in this movie put together from 19 images taken by the Mars Odyssey orbiter's Thermal Emission Imaging System, or THEMIS, camera. 

[Read more]

New Day For Longest-Working Mars Rover

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/Arizona State Univ./Texas A&M

NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity recorded the dawn of the rover's 4,999th Martian day, or sol, with its Panoramic Camera (Pancam) on Feb. 15, 2018, yielding this processed, approximately true-color scene.

[Read more]

Saturn, The Final Frontier

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

This view of Saturn looks toward the planet's night side, lit by sunlight reflected from the rings. A mosaic of some of the very last images captured by Cassini's cameras, it shows the location where the spacecraft would enter the planet's atmosphere hours later.

[Read more]

Mars's Icy Craters

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

In this image from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Rover (MRO) we can see the edge of a mound of ice in one of these mid-latitude craters... Scientists use ice deposits like these to figure out how the climate has changed on Mars. Another upside of recognizing this ice is that future astronauts will have plenty of drinking water.

[Read more]

100% Chance Of Swirling Clouds On Jupiter

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill

See swirling cloud formations in the northern area of Jupiter's north temperate belt in this new view taken by NASA's Juno spacecraft.

[Read more]

Saturn's B Ring Peaks

 NASA/JPL/SSI

These fluffy peaks are among the tallest seen in Saturn's main rings, towering as high as 2.5 km above the plane of the rings, a significant deviation from the vertical thickness of the planet's main rings, which is generally only about 10 m

[Read more]

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is a weekend editor at Digg.

