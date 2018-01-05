The Week's Coolest Space Images

High Above Jupiter's Clouds (Header Image)
NASA's Juno spacecraft was a little more than one Earth diameter from Jupiter when it captured this mind-bending, color-enhanced view of the planet’s tumultuous atmosphere.
The Bomb Cyclone From Space
Amazing view from space shows the #BombCyclone as this powerful winter nor'easter was moving toward New England on Jan. 4, 2018.
The Sun's Question Mark
Oddly enough, an elongated coronal hole (the darker area near the center) seems to shape itself into a single, recognizable question mark over the period of one day (Dec. 21-22, 2017).
Ribbons And Pearls
This week's picture shows spectacular ribbons of gas and dust wrapping around the pearly centre of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 1398. This galaxy is located in the constellation of Fornax (The Furnace), approximately 65 million light-years away.
A Star Is Born
In this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, a firestorm of star birth is lighting up one end of the dwarf galaxy Kiso 5639. Kiso 5639 is shaped like a pancake but, because it is tilted edge-on, it resembles a skyrocket, with a brilliant blazing head and a long, star-studded tail.
The Mysterious Brown Dwarfs
Stellar cluster NGC 1333 is home to a large number of brown dwarfs. Astronomers will use Webb's powerful infrared instruments to learn more about these dim cousins to the cluster’s bright newborn stars.
The Distance Between The Sun And The Moon
This composite image of the Earth and Moon is made from data captured by OSIRIS-REx's MapCam instrument on Oct. 2, 2017, when the spacecraft was approximately 3 million miles (5 million kilometers) from Earth, about 13 times the distance between the Earth and Moon.