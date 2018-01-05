 NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt/Seán Doran
BOMB CYCLONE ON THE PROWL

The Week's Coolest Space Images

High Above Jupiter's Clouds (Header Image)

NASA's Juno spacecraft was a little more than one Earth diameter from Jupiter when it captured this mind-bending, color-enhanced view of the planet’s tumultuous atmosphere.

[Read more]

The Bomb Cyclone From Space

 NASA

Amazing view from space shows the #BombCyclone as this powerful winter nor'easter was moving toward New England on Jan. 4, 2018.

[Read more]

The Sun's Question Mark

 NASA/GSFC/Solar Dynamics Observatory

Oddly enough, an elongated coronal hole (the darker area near the center) seems to shape itself into a single, recognizable question mark over the period of one day (Dec. 21-22, 2017).

[Read more]

Ribbons And Pearls

 ESO

This week's picture shows spectacular ribbons of gas and dust wrapping around the pearly centre of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 1398. This galaxy is located in the constellation of Fornax (The Furnace), approximately 65 million light-years away.

[Read more]

A Star Is Born

 NASA, ESA, D. Elmegreen (Vassar College), B. Elmegreen (IBM’s Thomas J. Watson Research Center), J. Sánchez Almeida, C. Munoz-Tunon & M. Filho (Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias), J. Mendez-Abreu (University of St Andrews), J. Gallagher (University of Wisconsin-Madison), M. Rafelski (NASA Goddard Space Flight Center) & D. Ceverino (Center for Astronomy at Heidelberg University)
1

In this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, a firestorm of star birth is lighting up one end of the dwarf galaxy Kiso 5639. Kiso 5639 is shaped like a pancake but, because it is tilted edge-on, it resembles a skyrocket, with a brilliant blazing head and a long, star-studded tail.

[Read more]

The Mysterious Brown Dwarfs

 NASA/CXC/JPL

Stellar cluster NGC 1333 is home to a large number of brown dwarfs. Astronomers will use Webb's powerful infrared instruments to learn more about these dim cousins to the cluster’s bright newborn stars.

[Read more]

The Distance Between The Sun And The Moon

 NASA/OSIRIS-REx team and the University of Arizona

This composite image of the Earth and Moon is made from data captured by OSIRIS-REx's MapCam instrument on Oct. 2, 2017, when the spacecraft was approximately 3 million miles (5 million kilometers) from Earth, about 13 times the distance between the Earth and Moon.

[Read more]

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is a weekend editor at Digg.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BANKING WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

There's A Better Way To Bank And It's With These Folks

2 diggs go.radiusbank.com
Radius Bank is one of the best banking options out there. You can earn up to 0.85% APY on balances of $2,500 or more, which decidedly beats the national average of 0.04%. Radius Bank accounts don’t charge any monthly fees, come with built-in budgeting tools, and have free ATM access anywhere in the world.

The Best Long Reads