The Week's Coolest Space Images

High Above Jupiter's Clouds (Header Image)

NASA's Juno spacecraft was a little more than one Earth diameter from Jupiter when it captured this mind-bending, color-enhanced view of the planet’s tumultuous atmosphere.

[Read more]

The Bomb Cyclone From Space

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/a21b39fa2017457888d220452c7de093_5c994c0965094b2dbace07d66f41760a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

Amazing view from space shows the #BombCyclone as this powerful winter nor'easter was moving toward New England on Jan. 4, 2018.



[Read more]

The Sun's Question Mark

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/cb4544cf15d048cca805a788fadeb858_5c994c0965094b2dbace07d66f41760a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

Oddly enough, an elongated coronal hole (the darker area near the center) seems to shape itself into a single, recognizable question mark over the period of one day (Dec. 21-22, 2017).



[Read more]

Ribbons And Pearls

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/45d262bb325e46b18db79337f8272ed9_5c994c0965094b2dbace07d66f41760a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

​This week's picture shows spectacular ribbons of gas and dust wrapping around the pearly centre of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 1398. This galaxy is located in the constellation of Fornax (The Furnace), approximately 65 million light-years away.

[Read more]

A Star Is Born

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f38d0f5911764f5983a52c94b3ea124e_5c994c0965094b2dbace07d66f41760a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

In this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, a firestorm of star birth is lighting up one end of the dwarf galaxy Kiso 5639. Kiso 5639 is shaped like a pancake but, because it is tilted edge-on, it resembles a skyrocket, with a brilliant blazing head and a long, star-studded tail.

[Read more]

The Mysterious Brown Dwarfs

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/23f104daf4d8443cb7e44c6138e6bad8_5c994c0965094b2dbace07d66f41760a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Stellar cluster NGC 1333 is home to a large number of brown dwarfs. Astronomers will use Webb's powerful infrared instruments to learn more about these dim cousins to the cluster’s bright newborn stars.



[Read more]

The Distance Between The Sun And The Moon

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0dde016c5f3c49b5b33e4142f04f71c2_5c994c0965094b2dbace07d66f41760a_1_post.png" alt="" />

This composite image of the Earth and Moon is made from data captured by OSIRIS-REx's MapCam instrument on Oct. 2, 2017, when the spacecraft was approximately 3 million miles (5 million kilometers) from Earth, about 13 times the distance between the Earth and Moon.



[Read more]