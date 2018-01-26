 ESA/Hubble & NASA
WHEN GALAXIES COLLIDE

The Week's Coolest Space Images

A Cartwheeling Galaxy (Header Image)

Lying about 500 million light-years away in the constellation of Sculptor, the cartwheel shape of this galaxy is the result of a violent galactic collision. A smaller galaxy has passed right through a large disk galaxy and produced shock waves that swept up gas and dust — much like the ripples produced when a stone is dropped into a lake — and sparked regions of intense star formation (appearing blue). 

Jupiter's Swirling South Pole

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstadt

This image of Jupiter's swirling south polar region was captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft as it neared completion of its tenth close flyby of the gas giant planet.

Mars' Ladon Basin

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Ladon Basin was a large impact structure that was filled in by the deposits from Ladon Valles, a major ancient river on Mars as seen in this image from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).

Brazil From Space

 Modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

The Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite takes us over part of northern Brazil's Marajó island in Pará state.

A Comet Storm

 ESA/Rosetta/MPS for OSIRIS Team MPS/UPD/LAM/IAA/SSO/INTA/UPM/DASP/IDA

Perhaps you live in a part of the world where you regularly experience snow storms or even dust storms [...] ESA's Rosetta mission had a similar experience, for more than two years, as it flew alongside Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko between 2014 and 2016. It endured the endless impacts of dust grains launched by gaseous outpourings as the comet’s surface ices were warmed by the heat of the Sun, evaporating into space and dragging the dust along.

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is a weekend editor at Digg.

