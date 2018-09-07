The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:





In a far-flung corner of northern India, the region of Ladakh envelops a mystical "Moonland" of barren alpine desert, where Tibetan Buddhist monasteries hide among some of the world's most impressive mountains.



[See the photos at The National Geographic]

Andrea Bruce captured the hardships and hazards of living with open defecation, which affects nearly one billion people.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

At 76 years old, Meenakshi Raghavan is an unlikely national hero, challenging gender roles and teaching young women to fight sexual violence.

[See the photos at Huck Magazine]

A photographer reveals the telling items she has seen in the homes of sex workers across Canada.



[See the photos at Vice]

In French photographer Pierre-Louis Ferrer's vibrant photographs, Dordogne, France is transformed into an enchanted land bathed in canary yellow.

[See the photos at Colossal]

Hey there, mother of that squabbling brood of eight menacing Russian children: Vladimir Putin wants to take a group photo.



[See the photos at Wired]

Two years ago, I went to Japan to photograph derelict buildings around the country. From love hotels to theme parks or decayed houses, I explored another part of this incredible country.

[See the photos at Bored Panda]

Photos post-1890 utilize a shoulder mirror, cleverly positioned to capture the prisoners' full face and profile in a single shot. They showed their hands to reveal any distinguishing characteristics such as tattoos, birthmarks or even missing fingers, like the unfortunate Joseph Wildsmith.

[See the photos at PetaPixel]