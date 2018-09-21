The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Hamilton James is all too aware of the challenges the Awá face—forces that are literally encroaching on the ever-tinier forest island the villagers inhabit. “Look, they’re going to run out of food eventually,” he says. “There is no land to expand any more. In one bad year, they lost a third of their forest to fire. It’s pretty desperate.”

Haley Morris-Cafiero saved more than 1,000 negative comments directed toward her and, choosing 30 from various backgrounds, photographed herself costumed like her cyberbullies.



Meet Stepan, the 24-year-old Russian domesticated bear that’s become an Instagram icon.



On weekends at People’s Park in Shanghai, hundreds of eager parents meet at the “Marriage Market,” as it is known among locals — holding paper ads or pasting them to umbrellas, trading contact information, hoping to find a match for their children. For some older single women, this market is their last resort for finding a match.



In true European style, however, just before night falls Corsica comes alive again. “The world turns pink for a while…It feels like walking in a dream”, explains the photographer of his summer memories in his hometown.



For over a decade, Walter Wlodarczyk has been photographing the independent art communities of New York, challenging a widely held belief that the DIY scene in the city is dead.

Organ Vida brings together a roster of Croatian and international photographers to examine, discuss, and show work relating to the theme Engaged, Active, Aware - Women’s Perspectives Now.

There’s Neil Harbisson, a self-declared cyborg who “corrected” his color blindness by implanting a prosthetic sensor into his skull that converts colors into sound waves; Lukas Zpira, author of the “Body Hacktivism Manifesto”; and Julien Deceroi, who implanted a magnet into his middle finger to give himself an extra sense.

