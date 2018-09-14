The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Ghanaian photographer Prince Gyasi shoots vibrant, curated images of his hometown, the energetic West African city of Accra, Ghana.



[See the photos at iGNANT]

“I set out to photograph the white South because that’s what I knew and was a part of,” he said. “They weren’t being examined in a way that made sense to me.”

[See the photos at The New York Times]

A few years ago, Leist met a man in the LARP community. The man was dressed as a dwarf, and Leist was impressed by the quality of the man’s costume and the passion he had for role playing... This passion and commitment inspired Leist to go deeper into the LARP community and meet more of its members. Leist ended up spending three years delving into that world and compiling portraits.



[See the photos at The Washington Post]

In the summer of 2017, two young women from the Dongria tribe, which lives in the remote hills of Niyamgiri, in the state of Odisha, in eastern India, made separate journeys to the town of Rayagada, presaging two different futures for their people.



[See the photos at The New Yorker]

Climbing is a double-edged sword: Awe-inspiring moments often come with danger and risk. The same incredible vista that takes your breath away could also kill you—yet people around the world follow the urge to climb, ascending rock walls in searing-hot climates and freezing temperatures.

[See the photos at National Geographic]

A photograph of a home speaks volumes about the inhabitant, even when they’re not included in the shot.

[See the photos at Topic]

Today Warsaw is undergoing rapid changes, with hip stores and restaurants popping up as fast as its skyscrapers. Although the golden arches of her childhood still remain, they are now blocked by towering buildings and new construction.



[See the photos at Colossal]

“I am fascinated by the drama, attracted by the myths and – on a personal level – intent on testing my own courage and overcoming my fear,” the photographer explains. “Much of the time I spent in Thule was with hunters on the sea ice. It was a great challenge both mentally and physically, but also a unique experience.”

[See the photos at Huck Magazine]

Through the eyes of Karine Laval, life by the pool becomes a fantastical escape from it all. Here, the raucous laughter and joyous shrieks of children wet and on the loose mellifluously float through the air along with a cool spray of water that gently lands upon your skin.



[See the photos at Features Shoot]