The Best Photography Of The Week

Norilsk is Russia's northernmost, coldest, and most polluted city. Why would anyone choose to live in this former gulag? Because below the ground are vast deposits of some of the world's most valuable minerals...



"Here was my parent, who had now become my child," she said. "I was bathing him, lifting him out of bed, helping him get to the table, the wheelchair, or the toilet. I was changing diapers, feeding him and taking him to the doctor's if he needed to go."

Michal Chelbin combines elements of social documentary, traditional reportage, fashion and fine art to create a hybrid genre of photographic storytelling.



Sweden, which is not a NATO member, decided to reintroduce a permanent military presence on Gotland in 2016. The strategically important island, due to its eastern position in the Baltic Sea, would be a key target for Moscow should a conflict break out between Russia and NATO.

Recognizable by their colorful and elegant attire of multilayered skirts, embroidered shawls and precarious bowler hats, cholitas emerged at the turn of the millennium — an expression of the indigenous renaissance taking hold in the Americas.



In the summer of 1978, at the age of 67, the Polish photographer Zofia Rydet embarked on the biggest project of her career. ... She called it The Sociological Record. It was an attempt to document, in photographs, every house in Poland.

Instead of panoramas of glittering skylines and cloud-piercing towers, though, Anderson chose to tell the story of Shenzhen through the study of faces. Many of his photos are tightly cropped, decontextualized portraits that feel at once unnervingly intimate and otherworldly.



Alternative lifestyles and defiance on Hawaii's Big Island, where locals live in tenuous harmony with an active volcano.

SPARKS is no ordinary photography book; Stephen has written a short story about each photograph it features. Decidedly unpacking (or indeed, building upon) the mystery contained within each snapshot, it is a unique and delightful blend of visuals and words.



