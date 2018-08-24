The Best Photography Of The Week

A post shared by Samantha Drake Packer (@packerfamilyphotography) on Aug 10, 2018 at 7:32pm PDT

Patricia and Kimberley O’Neill struggled with infertility and went through a journey of 4 years, 7 attempts, 3 miscarriages, and 1,616 IVF shots before their daughter London was conceived and born.

[See the photos at Peta Pixel]

Katie Swanger set out to celebrate her family by photographing her two mothers and the men who have become her brothers.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

Rather than focus on the finished work of art, she and Pfeifer decided to highlight everything that happens behind the scenes to make that art possible.



[See the photos at Wired]

In the face of cataclysmic forces, both physical and spiritual, Bui left the congested streets of Hanoi for the quiet, sun-bleached shores of Nha Trang, Vietnam, to start his life anew. Inspired by his ongoing conversations with God and the Book of Revelation's “spirit of truth,” Bui began designing his own hotel based on symbols in the scripture.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

Following the “Freedom Caravan” that carried Fidel Castro’s remains across Cuba after his death, photographer Michael Christopher Brown offers a revealing portrait of the island nation.



[See the photos at LensCulture]

In the early 1940s, at the dawn of what’s sometimes referred to as the “Golden Age” of roller-skating, rink operators struck upon a simple means of promotion: stickers. Designed in a range of shapes and colors, each sticker acted as a kind of calling card for a particular rink.



[See the photos at Atlas Obscura]

Millions of Yemenis are at risk from hunger and cholera brought on by three years of war, an emergency that has also hit cancer patients, struggling to get treatment in a country where the economy and infrastructure have collapsed.

[See the photos at Reuters]

Public murals are contested spaces, where retellings of history and visions of the future fight for prominence.

[See the photos at Topic]

Bolivia’s Salar de Uyuni, the planet’s largest salt flat, will literally take your breath away. “The air is crystal clear but very thin, which makes it hard to breathe,” the Berlin-based photographer Navina Khatib tells me. “You always have a taste of salt on your lips, and in some places there is a strong smell of sulfur. There is a profound silence, and the colors shine very bright.”



[See the photos at Feature Shoot]