The Best Photography Of The Week

Coolly detached young swimmers in matching outfits are frozen in synchronized positions, a surprising diversion from the usual youthful exuberance of kids in pools. A statement on her website describes Švarbová’s unconventional work: “Maria’s postmodern vision boldly articulates a dialog that compels the viewer to respond to the mystery, loneliness, and isolation of the human experience.”



Every year in the Central Valley, Portuguese-Americans bring bullfighters from overseas and put on huge festivals — but shed no blood.



From ground level, Australia's drought looks like a featureless, brown dustbowl, but from the air it transforms into an artistry of colour and texture as the land cracks under a blazing sun.

I remember one stifling June day in the middle of a real combat drought—nothing for two weeks straight—and almost every soldier at the outpost was asleep. They were sprawled on their bunks in the fly-infested hooches or slumped against sandbags wherever they could find some shade and I remember sitting there and thinking that this was pretty much hell on earth[.]



Brightly-coloured but trading on past glories, Disney World's hotels are a portal into an alternative reality[.]



Image-making studios in Peshawar show men as they wish to be seen – as heroes of their own big-screen fantasies and dreams



Reflections is a present undertaking, during which i photograph a spherical mirror in numerous locations.

There was nothing Yuri Smirnov loved more than science. So when one of the deepest holes ever drilled was left abandoned, he stayed behind to make sure it would never be forgotten.

