PICTURE THIS

The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Dodge This

 

Who among us doesn't remember taking a ball to the face?

[See the photos at Vice]

Public Housing For Some, Instagram Selfie Backdrop For Others

Public housing estates in Hong Kong have become wildly popular destinations for photography, drawing the ire of some residents.

[See the photos at The New York Times]

Bulgaria's Valley Of Roses

 

Once known for making pistols, ammunition, and automatic weapons under Communism, now the region is famous as one of the world’s biggest sources of an oil likened to “liquid gold.”

[See the photos at National Geographic]

What It's Like Living In Ho Chi Minh City’s 'Micro-Houses'

Dotted throughout Vietnam’s bustling southern hub, Ho Chi Minh City, are “micro-home” dwellings, occupied by families clinging to postage-stamp-sized plots in a city developing at a breakneck pace.

[See the photos at The Washington Post]

A Decade After The Global Financial Crisis, Spanish Ghost Towns Remain

 

One of the countries most affected by the 2008 global financial crisis was Spain, where a decades-long housing boom went bust almost overnight... Ten years later, the Spanish economy and housing market have recovered, but these ghost developments remain, too unprofitable to sell and too expensive to demolish.

[See the photos at Wired]

Sometimes, Gas Stations Are Beautiful

While service stations can often be regarded as a soulless necessity—a place to refuel the car and grab a fast meal on the way to somewhere better—Gestalten’s new book It’s a Gas!: The Allure of the Gas Station reveals that these seemingly mundane structures can also be landmarks and architectural icons.

[See the photos at Atlas Obscura]

The Street Style Of London's Young Muslim Women

 

In a new collaboration with Getty Creative, photographer Nina Manandhar captures a day in the life of a group of young women in West London during Ramadan.

[See the photos at Huck Magazine]

Dango

Inspired by Japan’s popular three-tiered dessert, these colorful triptychs capture snippets of vibrant street life during the country’s busy flower season. 

[See the photos at LensCulture]

The Ice Patrol

 

Since the sinking of the Titanic, the patrol has been on the lookout for rogue skyscrapers of ice. It’s a job that’s as boring as it is dangerous, and these men and women wouldn’t have it any other way.

[See the photos at Topic]

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is an associate editor at Digg.

