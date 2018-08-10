The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

A post shared by clara mokri (@claramokriphoto) on Aug 6, 2018 at 11:18am PDT

Who among us doesn't remember taking a ball to the face?



[See the photos at Vice]

Public housing estates in Hong Kong have become wildly popular destinations for photography, drawing the ire of some residents.

[See the photos at The New York Times]

A post shared by Yana Paskova | Яна (@yanapaskova) on Aug 9, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

Once known for making pistols, ammunition, and automatic weapons under Communism, now the region is famous as one of the world’s biggest sources of an oil likened to “liquid gold.”



[See the photos at National Geographic]

Dotted throughout Vietnam’s bustling southern hub, Ho Chi Minh City, are “micro-home” dwellings, occupied by families clinging to postage-stamp-sized plots in a city developing at a breakneck pace.



[See the photos at The Washington Post]

A post shared by Markel Redondo (@markelredondo) on May 9, 2018 at 6:02am PDT

One of the countries most affected by the 2008 global financial crisis was Spain, where a decades-long housing boom went bust almost overnight... Ten years later, the Spanish economy and housing market have recovered, but these ghost developments remain, too unprofitable to sell and too expensive to demolish.

[See the photos at Wired]

While service stations can often be regarded as a soulless necessity—a place to refuel the car and grab a fast meal on the way to somewhere better—Gestalten’s new book It’s a Gas!: The Allure of the Gas Station reveals that these seemingly mundane structures can also be landmarks and architectural icons.



[See the photos at Atlas Obscura]

A post shared by Nina Manandhar (@warriorprintess) on Aug 2, 2018 at 12:27am PDT

In a new collaboration with Getty Creative, photographer Nina Manandhar captures a day in the life of a group of young women in West London during Ramadan.



[See the photos at Huck Magazine]

Inspired by Japan’s popular three-tiered dessert, these colorful triptychs capture snippets of vibrant street life during the country’s busy flower season.



[See the photos at LensCulture]

A post shared by Camille Seaman Photography (@camilleseaman) on Jan 15, 2016 at 8:26pm PST

Since the sinking of the Titanic, the patrol has been on the lookout for rogue skyscrapers of ice. It’s a job that’s as boring as it is dangerous, and these men and women wouldn’t have it any other way.

[See the photos at Topic]