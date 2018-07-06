The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

A post shared by Dina Litovsky (@dina_litovsky) on Jul 2, 2018 at 6:18am PDT

Suspended in time, the Last Bell ceremonies cling to the past while looking toward the future.

[See the photos at The National Geographic]

The suicide rate in Lithuania is nearly three times as high as the average rate in the European Union. It is among the highest in the world.

[See the photos at The Washington Post]

A post shared by Mike Morris (@northyorkmike) on Jun 29, 2018 at 10:05am PDT

There is however something that is both free in the monetary sense as well as freeing in the spiritual sense; pool hopping. At night during the summer months in Toronto, people can be found breaking into the cities outdoor swimming pools in an attempt to find salvation from the heat.



[See the photos at Vice]

The photos shown here were taken by engineers and other rail workers on tracks across the country, in an effort to prove how hazardous these places could be and to show why cutting crews was a terrible idea.



[See the photos at Atlas Obscura]

A post shared by Marie Tomanova (@marietomanova) on Jun 7, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Czech photographer Marie Tomanova captures the hopes and dreams of contemporary US city-dwellers in her new portrait series, Young Americans.



[See the photos at Huck Magazine]

In the DC Comics universe, Metropolis is the fictional mega-city where Clark Kent works as a reporter for The Daily Planet and, in his spare time, fights crime as Superman. In the real world, Metropolis is a small town of about 6,500 people in southern Illinois, just across the Ohio River from Kentucky.

[See the photos at Wired]

A post shared by Oleg Tolstoy (@olegtolstoy) on May 30, 2018 at 7:50am PDT

In Japan, drivers rated “y ūryō untensh”—excellent driver—have their own stands at major stations and special markings on their cabs. Highly-rated drivers offer their passengers solitude and privacy. Here, a series of street portraits that pay homage to these respected professionals.



[See the photos at LensCulture]

This year, a new class of Swedish recruits will be sworn in as the country reboots conscription. How a once-neutral country learned to start worrying and love its military.

[See the photos at Topic]

Each year, I go to Tonga to lead a small group of nature enthusiasts to photograph humpback whales. Tonga offers probably the best opportunity to interact with the whales in blue water. This year was very special, with my friends we had sone of my best moments in my underwater photographer's life: Very curious and playful whales came to investigate us and adopt the spy hopping posture in front of our masks.



[See the photos at Underwater Photography of the Year 2018]

And for more amazing underwater photos, also check out our roundup of our favorite photos from the Underwater Photography competition this year.